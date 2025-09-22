Russell Wilson Had One of the Worst Red Zone Possessions Anyone Has Ever Witnessed
Russell Wilson did not have a good game against the Chiefs in Week 3. The Giants starting quarterback completed 18 of 32 passes for 160 yards and threw two interceptions in a 22–9 loss to Kansas City in front of a national audience on Sunday Night Football.
Things looked especially bleak in the fourth quarter when Wilson had one of the worst four consecutive plays you'll ever see a team run in the red zone.
With his team trailing by 13 with just over three minutes remaining, Wilson threw the ball towards the stadium tunnel on first-and-goal from the four and was called for intentional grounding. On second-and-goal from the 14 he took off up the middle for four yards.
On third-and-goal with the pocket collapsing, he again threw the ball out of the end zone. A case could certainly be made that that pass also deserved a flag for intentional grounding, but none was thrown.
Then, on fourth down, Wilson hit the crossbar. His arm might have been hit, but it didn't really matter.
Wilson threw three passes and none of them were anywhere near a receiver. From the stands to social media, no one could quite believe what they had just seen. Reactions ranged from laughter to disbelief to disgust.
The question is, has Brian Daboll seen enough? And if he hasn't, has Giants ownership? The pleas for Jaxson Dart are only going to get louder. Especially after those four downs.