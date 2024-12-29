Brian Daboll Had Bold Statement About Giants' Quarterback Play After Big Week 17 Win
The New York Giants picked up their third win of the season on Sunday, scoring a season-high 45 points against the Indianapolis Colts in order to improve to 3–13. The win snapped a 10-game losing streak and was the first time they scored more than 20 points in a game since Nov. 3.
After the game, head coach Brian Daboll spoke highly of the performance of quarterback Drew Lock, who enjoyed arguably the best game of his career while elevating the entire offense.
"If you get good quarterback play, you have an opportunity in every game," said Daboll. "If you don't turn the football over and you make critical plays at critical times. I think we were good on third down, I think we were good in the red zone. Drew made good decisions, we had a lot of alerts. That's the start of it, and then you have to play good complimentary football."
Since the team opted to bench and subsequently release Daniel Jones in November, they've rotated through a handful of quarterbacks, including Lock, Tommy DeVito and Tim Boyle. Jones had led the team to a 2–8 record before he lost his grip on the starting role. He threw eight touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season.
Heading into Sunday's game, Lock had thrown just one touchdown and four interceptions in his previous three starts. Against the Colts, he threw for 309 yards––his most in a game since 2021, and four touchdowns––a feat he's achieved just once before in his career.
Clearly, Daboll was thrilled with the performance from the 28-year-old in Sunday's win, and indicated that he thinks that level of quarterback play would enable the team to be more competitive on a weekly basis.