Brian Daboll Had Brutally Honest Message After Giants Were Booed in 'SNF' Loss to Chiefs
The Giants' rough start continued Sunday evening with a disappointing 22–9 loss to the Chiefs.
Russell Wilson had a disappointing showing, throwing for 160 yards and two picks without any touchdown throws as he only connected with star receiver Malik Nabers twice for 13 yards. Head coach Brian Daboll did put in rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in, but he wasn't used how Giants fans may have hoped.
Dart only entered the game to run or hand off the ball and he ended the night with just one carry for three yards. The home fans loudly clamored for Dart before halftime and even booed Wilson throughout the night as he was unable to spark the offense.
"I'd be booing too, to be honest with you," Daboll said in his postgame press conference after the loss via SNY TV. "In terms of not being good enough. Not scoring, not finishing, I understand that. That's the nature of it, we got to be better."
Daboll was asked about Giants fans calling for Dart and he responded that the first-year QB is continuing to develop within the organization and they have confidence in him. Maybe the crushing loss will lead Daboll and the team to make a change.
Now 0-3, their next opportunity to get right and potentially for Dart to play a more impactful role comes next week at home against the Chargers.