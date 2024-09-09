Brian Daboll Had Frank Response to Question About Giants' Quarterback Situation
The New York Giants did not get off to a hot start in 2024. They were thoroughly defeated by the Minnesota Vikings, 28-6, on their home field. An offseason of concern about how the offense would operate without Saquon Barkley proved valid as New York managed only 240 total yards on the day.
Daniel Jones, in particular, had a tough outing for Big Blue. He recorded only 186 yards through the air while completing a paltry 52.4% of his passes. True to form, Jones also turned the ball over twice, including a brutal pick-six to build the Vikings' lead.
It was a bad enough performance that questions are already being asked about how long Jones will be the starter. Head coach Brian Daboll did his best to shut that down after yesterday's game, telling reporters there was never a thought of benching Jones. On Monday he confirmed the Duke product will continue as the starting QB for the Giants.
That still didn't stop a reporter from asking Daboll if New York was looking into bringing in other quarterbacks, as competition or as potential starters. The third-year head coach had a very simple and rather frank answer.
"Nope."
Not exactly a resounding vote of confidence in Jones, but it's the expected answer. No matter how many fans wait to boo Jones after the game the Giants are not going to bail on their $160 million investment after the first game of the 2024 season. Especially coming off an injury-riddled 2023 that made a true evaluation of Jones's progress difficult.
Sunday was a tough start, to be sure. But it'll be weeks yet before Daboll seriously considers making a change under center.