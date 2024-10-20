Brian Daboll Comments on Giants’ QB Situation After Daniel Jones Gets Benched
The New York Giants suffered a nasty 28-3 blowout loss at home against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a highly anticipated matchup between the feisty NFC East rivals.
Eagles’ running back Saquon Barkley ran circles around his former team with 17 carries for 176 rushing yards and one touchdown in his first game back at MetLife. Meanwhile, quarterback Daniel Jones completed 14 of 21 passes for just 99 yards with no touchdowns.
Jones was replaced by backup Drew Lock early in the fourth quarter after the Eagles scored a touchdown to extend their double-digit lead with roughly 11:30 remaining. Some wondered whether Jones was getting benched for his lackluster performance, or if the Giants were sending Lock out there for garbage time minutes.
Giants coach Brian Daboll explained his decision to replace Jones in a postgame media session.
“Got outcoached, got outplayed,” Daboll said. “Made a change in the fourth quarter when it was 28-3, we had 100 yards, just to create a spark. Daniel (Jones) will be the quarterback going forward. But obviously, we didn’t do enough offensively, hardly had any yards, no points… Just not a good day, all the way around. No excuses. Gotta play better, coach better.”
The Giants’ sole points in the defeat came from Greg Joseph’s 38-yard field goal in the second quarter.
Jones struggled to generate any rhythm on offense behind a porous Giants’ offensive line sans Andrew Thomas and took seven sacks in total. The $40-million-a-year quarterback currently has fewer touchdowns at MetLife than Barkley does this NFL season.
Jones and the Giants will look to bounce back next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.