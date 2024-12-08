Brian Daboll Isn't Happy About the Giants' 'Dumpster Fire,' Either
As if the New York Giants weren't already having a difficult season, things got a bit worse on Sunday when a plane flew an embarrassing banner above MetLife Stadium asking team management to "fix this dumpster fire." New York went on to lose 14-11 to the New Orleans Saints, extending its losing streak to eight games.
When asked postgame about the banner, head coach Brian Daboll gave a response that suggests he can maybe even relate to the plight of whoever paid for it.
"I would say, look, we've won two games," Daboll said. "Not happy either."
Indeed, it would seem Daboll is making clear he's certainly under no illusions that things are fine and dandy with the Big Blue, and that a 2–11 record wasn't what he had planned.
Meanwhile, rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers had his own non-response when asked about the banner: "I ain't pay for the plane," he told reporters, seemingly suggesting he was also on board with the message. Nabers has been open about his displeasure with the team in the last few weeks, at one point describing the group's performance as "soft as f---."
The Giants take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET next week, so we'll see if they can get it together by then (or if there will be additional aerial messages to fuel post-game pressers).