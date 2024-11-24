Malik Nabers Had Disgusted 3-Word Quote to Describe Giants' Loss to Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bested the New York Giants 30-7 on Sunday in newly promoted quarterback Tommy DeVito's first game under center since Daniel Jones got the boot. With the loss, the Giants are now 2-9 on the season and it seems the team is just as unhappy about that as anyone.
After the game a few players had telling comments on the day's less-than-stellar performance. Nose tackle Dexter Lawrence said the Giants were playing "soft," while offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor said he doesn't think "everybody is giving 100%"—but it was wide receiver Malik Nabers who offered perhaps the most bluntly worded assessment of Sunday's game: "soft as f---," he said, per The Athletic's Charlotte Carroll.
Nabers also told reporters he doesn't think the team's issues stem from the quarterback. "[It's the] same outcome when we had [Daniel Jones] at quarterback," he said. "Take a look, take a look. It ain't the quarterback." Asked to diagnose the problem, Nabers said he doesn't know "what it is, but I know I'm tired of losing." The wide receiver also expressed some frustration with his lack of contact with the ball, which he said limits how much he can help during such a large deficit.
"I go out there, first and second quarter, and I don’t get the ball and start getting targets at the end," he said. "I mean, I can’t do nothing. Start getting the ball at 30–0—what do you want me to do?”
It has a wild week for the team, so a bit of frustration makes sense. At the very least, Lawrence's comments were peppered with a bit of optimism.
“I think it can always get better,” he said. “Right now it's a long process, and I'm here for it. I'm going to keep leading, doing all I can on the field to lead and talking to the guys I need to talk to on the defense, the offense—whoever.”
The Giants have a quick turnaround as they'll play the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving at 4:30 p.m. ET.