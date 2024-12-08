Giants' Malik Nabers Had Priceless Reaction to Fans' 'Dumpster Fire' Plane Message
Malik Nabers caught five passes for 79 yards in Week 14 as the New York Giants lost to the New Orleans Saints to drop to 2-11 on the season. The rookie wide receiver has not been shy about voicing his displeasure with the team's struggles this season.
After a November loss he said the team was "soft as f---." Despite a meeting with his coach and GM, he stood by those comments a few days later.
Following the latest loss, Nabers was told about the plane that flew over the stadium before the game calling for owner John Mara to “Please Fix This Dumpster Fire.”
Asked what he made of that, Nabers thought silently before saying, "I ain't pay for the plane."
The comedic timing of that response was perfect, but also kind of confirmation that he agreed. Either way, the Giants have a good player who clearly does not endorse the losing season.