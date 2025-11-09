Brian Daboll Noncommittal About Giants' QB Plans After Jaxson Dart Concussion
Things just keep getting worse for the Giants.
After losing rookie running back Cam Skattebo to a nasty-looking ankle injury in Week 8, the team could now be without rookie QB Jaxson Dart as he recovers from a concussion suffered during Sunday's brutal loss to the Bears.
Veteran and QB2 Russell Wilson stepped in in Dart's absence, but it wasn't enough to clinch a much-needed victory, as the Bears rallied with a late touchdown run by quarterback Caleb Williams to take the lead.
Speaking after the game, a solemn Brian Daboll briefly weighed in on the question of who might take over as starter in Dart's possible absence.
Specifically, Daboll was asked whether Wilson would be the one under center, to which the coach replied, "Yeah, we'll see."
"Right now, we just had a tough one [here]," he continued. "We'll take a look at everything."
So, not a definitive response, but one that does leave the door open for third-stringer Jameis Winston to step in over Wilson.
Daboll also briefly addressed his job security, considering the last-second loss had fans calling for his head.
Unsurprisingly, he didn't say much. "I'm just focused on these guys in the locker room," he said, when asked if he was worried about his role.
With the loss, the Giants dropped to an abysmal 2-8 on the season. One particularly illuminating stat, shared by ESPN's Adam Schefter, summed up the team's woes quite nicely: the 2025 Giants are 0-4 in road games in which they led by 10 points or more. Woof.
They'll get to try again next week, when they host the Packers at 1 p.m. ET. Whether or not Dart will be there depends on whether he can clear the league's five-step concussion protocol.