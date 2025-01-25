SI

NFL World Reacts to Cowboys Promoting Brian Schottenheimer to Head Coach

Many fans expressed their opinions of the Cowboys' choice.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer
The Dallas Cowboys officially promoted Brian Schottenheimer from offensive coordinator to become the 10th head coach of the historic franchise on Friday night. After the Cowboys were unable to come to an agreement on a contract extension with Mike McCarthy following the 2024 season and parted ways, they found themselves in a search for a new head coach.

This is Schottenheimer's first time serving as an NFL head coach. He has previously worked as an offensive coordinator for the New York Jets, Rams, Seattle Seahawks and most recently with the Cowboys for two seasons before landing the head-coaching job. The Cowboys' offense saw success under Schottenheimer when they were healthy in 2023, ranking top-five in total yards per game.

The Cowboys spoke to Deion Sanders and interviewed Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, and former Minnesota Vikings head coach Leslie Frazier before ultimately settling on Schottenheimer as the new lead man in Dallas.

Between Jones's handling of the McCarthy situation, the Cowboys entering the coaching search late, and missing out on top candidates including Mike Vrabel and Ben Johnson, much of the NFL world was underwhelmed by the Cowboys' hiring of Schottenheimer.

Here are some of the top reactions to the hiring:

While much of the response to the hiring has been negative, some fans did share positive takes of the Schottenheimer hiring, including one fan before the Cowboys made their decision official.

