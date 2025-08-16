British Ambassador to the U.S. Is Pushing to Host a Super Bowl
As the NFL continues to grow its international brand, the question of the first Super Bowl outside of the United States has gone from unthinkable curiosity to potential possibility.
Unsurprisingly, some nations are already throwing their hats in the ring to play host to the big game.
Peter Mandelson, British ambassador to the United States, has already made his pitch, according to a story in the Times.
“I’ve made a big pitch for the first Super Bowl outside the U.S. to take place in Britain,” Mandelson told the Chicago Council on Global Affairs on Thursday, per the Times. “I want that Super Bowl in Britain. I don’t care when it takes place but I want it announced while I’m ambassador. We love it, we love it.”
The NFL has only continued to grow its international ambitions, expanding into several new countries with regular season games in recent years.
While it still feels like we’re a pretty good ways off from an international Super Bowl, with league expansion always on the mind, including a potential team (or teams) in Europe, it is no longer unthinkable.