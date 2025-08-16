SI

British Ambassador to the U.S. Is Pushing to Host a Super Bowl

How long will it be before the NFL takes the Super Bowl international?

Tyler Lauletta

Could a Super Bowl across the pond be on the horizon?
Could a Super Bowl across the pond be on the horizon? / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As the NFL continues to grow its international brand, the question of the first Super Bowl outside of the United States has gone from unthinkable curiosity to potential possibility.

Unsurprisingly, some nations are already throwing their hats in the ring to play host to the big game.

Peter Mandelson, British ambassador to the United States, has already made his pitch, according to a story in the Times.

“I’ve made a big pitch for the first Super Bowl outside the U.S. to take place in Britain,” Mandelson told the Chicago Council on Global Affairs on Thursday, per the Times. “I want that Super Bowl in Britain. I don’t care when it takes place but I want it announced while I’m ambassador. We love it, we love it.”

The NFL has only continued to grow its international ambitions, expanding into several new countries with regular season games in recent years.

While it still feels like we’re a pretty good ways off from an international Super Bowl, with league expansion always on the mind, including a potential team (or teams) in Europe, it is no longer unthinkable.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

Home/NFL