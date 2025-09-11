Brock Bowers Update: Raiders TE Hopes to Play on Monday Night vs. Chargers
Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers's status for Monday night's showdown vs. the Chargers is still unknown after he left the Week 1 contest early with a knee injury. Bowers sounded positive about his injury moving forward, and didn't seem concerned when speaking on it earlier this week. However, he didn't practice on Thursday, casting doubt on his status for the primetime game.
Bowers spoke to media on Thursday and said he is hopeful to compete on Monday, but nothing is certain yet.
“I'm not sure. We'll see how its feeling throughout the week, but I'm hoping to play," Bowers said, via ESPN's Ryan McFadden.
Las Vegas coach Pete Carroll also noted the team is preparing as if Bowers will be ready to go come Monday night. That would definitely be in the best interest for the Raiders, as Bowers led the offense in Week 1 with 103 yards on five receptions before he exited early.