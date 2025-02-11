Niners Owner Confirms Team Will Look to Extend Contract for QB Brock Purdy
York is excited for the franchise's long-term partnership with their starting quarterback.
The San Francisco 49ers plan to sign quarterback Brock Purdy to a contract extension this offseason, team owner Jed York confirmed on Monday.
York's declaration comes after Purdy posted his most disappointing season since becoming the team's starting quarterback. In 15 games, Purdy completed 65.9% of his passes for 3,864 yards and 20 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.
"I know we want Brock to be here for a long time and we'll do everything we can to make that work," York told the media on Monday. "Brock's just a tremendous human being. I'm looking forward to a long-term partnership."
Extension talks between Purdy's representatives and the team are ongoing, and both sides want to get a deal done quickly.
