Niners Owner Confirms Team Will Look to Extend Contract for QB Brock Purdy

York is excited for the franchise's long-term partnership with their starting quarterback.

Mike McDaniel

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York confirmed the franchise's intent to extend the contract for quarterback Brock Purdy.
The San Francisco 49ers plan to sign quarterback Brock Purdy to a contract extension this offseason, team owner Jed York confirmed on Monday.

York's declaration comes after Purdy posted his most disappointing season since becoming the team's starting quarterback. In 15 games, Purdy completed 65.9% of his passes for 3,864 yards and 20 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

"I know we want Brock to be here for a long time and we'll do everything we can to make that work," York told the media on Monday. "Brock's just a tremendous human being. I'm looking forward to a long-term partnership."

Extension talks between Purdy's representatives and the team are ongoing, and both sides want to get a deal done quickly.

