Brock Purdy's Huge New 49ers Contract Features a Major Trade Stipulation
The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy agreed to a massive, five-year contract extension late last week, tying the 25-year-old to the Bay Area through the 2030 NFL season.
As details of the pact continue to trickle in, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Sunday evening that on top of the $181 million in guaranteed money that Purdy is set to receive, the signal caller has also been given a no-trade clause throughout the entirety of the contract.
As Garafolo points out, not only is Purdy getting a massive pay bump, but he also has full control over whatever his future holds. Should San Francisco decide they want to trade him, Purdy would retain decision-making power over his next destination—having to approve of wherever he is sent.
Not a bad deal for the former final pick, a.k.a. Mr. Irrelevant, of the 2022 NFL draft.
Over his first three NFL campaigns, Purdy has thrown for 9,518 yards and 64 touchdowns in the regular season. He also led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2023.