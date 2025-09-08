Brock Purdy Got Injured During 49ers' Opener vs. Seahawks, Kyle Shanahan Reveals
Niners quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a left shoulder (non-throwing) injury and a toe injury in Sunday's win vs. the Seahawks, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday, in what is surely a nausea-inducing piece of news for fans.
The coach added that the toe is worse than the shoulder, and that Purdy's status for next Sunday's game vs. the Saints will be determined later in the week. Per Shanahan, the quarterback's shoulder was injured during the first half, when he was driven into the turf.
If Purdy does miss any time, the team will turn to Mac Jones in his stead.
Although it sounds possible Purdy could be fine, the news is no doubt quite frustrating for the Niners, who have dealt what feels like more than their fair share of injury issues all through the offseason and over the past few years. Also on Monday, Shanahan said star tight end George Kittle will be out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury.
In Sunday's 17-13 win over the rival Seahawks, Purdy threw for 277 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.