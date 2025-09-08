SI

George Kittle Injury: Kyle Shanahan Provides Disappointing Update for 49ers

The tight end left Sunday's game early with a hamstring injury.

49ers tight end George Kittle will miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury.
49ers tight end George Kittle will miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The 49ers will be without star tight end George Kittle for a few weeks after he left Sunday's Week 1 game early with a hamstring injury, Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday.

This is not the news San Francisco fans wanted to hear just one game into the 2025 season.

Before leaving in the first half of the 17-13 win over the Seahawks, Kittle notched four receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown, so he definitely made his mark.

While it's unknown how long Kittle will miss, the 49ers’ next few opponents include the Saints, Cardinals, Jaguars and Rams.

It was an injury-filled contest for the 49ers, as Fred Warner and Trent Williams also left the game against the Seahawks early. Additionally, quarterback Brock Purdy’s status for the Week 2 matchup vs. the Saints due to left shoulder and toe injuries. Not the best way to start the 2025 season for the 49ers.

