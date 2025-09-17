Brock Purdy Injury: Kyle Shanahan Shares Positive Update Ahead of Week 3
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan had some decently good news regarding quarterback Brock Purdy to share with fans on Wednesday afternoon.
Purdy, who has been dealing with turf toe and a shoulder injury suffered during the team's Week 1 win over the Seahawks, has "a chance" to play on Sunday, the coach told reporters during his press conference.
Purdy will also practice on Wednesday, though he will be limited.
Shanahan added, however, that Purdy's involvement in Sunday's game could be that he serves as the emergency QB behind Mac Jones.
Watch that answer below starting at 16:30:
Jones handled Week 2 vs. the Saints in Purdy's stead, throwing for a strong 279 passing yards and three touchdowns. Surely that performance inspired confidence among the front office and fans that the Niners could afford to rest Brock another week, but it would also be excellent news should he be able to suit up in earnest.
We'll see what happens. The Niners will host the Cardinals this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.