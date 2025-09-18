Brock Purdy Injury Update: 49ers QB Says He Will Be Game-Time Decision in Week 3
Brock Purdy suffered a turf toe injury and a shoulder injury during the 49ers' season opener, causing him to miss the team's Week 2 contest. His status for Week 3 has been up in the air, and it sounds like the quarterback will be a game-time decision.
Purdy himself talked about his progress on Thursday after practice, in which he was a limited participant for the second-straight day.
"It's a day-to-day thing this week," Purdy said. "I feel like I'm happy with the progress that I've been making with my foot, my toe. More than anything, it's going to be a day-to-day thing with how I feel. ... Gotta see come game time how I feel."
This lines up with what San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week about Purdy having a "chance" of playing on Sunday vs. the Cardinals. Fans just won't know anything official until that day, more than likely.
If Purdy isn't ready to return to action on Sunday, then backup Mac Jones will start in his second consecutive game. In the Week 2 49ers win, Jones threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns—not too shabby.