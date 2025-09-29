Kyle Shanahan Reveals Brock Purdy Felt Toe Soreness After Sunday's Loss
Brock Purdy returned to action in Week 4 in the 49ers' matchup vs. the Jaguars after missing the previous two weeks with a left shoulder injury and toe injury he suffered during Week 1.
However, it sounds like playing on Sunday may have re-aggravated his toe injury. On Monday, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said the quarterback arrived at the team's facilities "complaining of some soreness in his toe," via ESPN's Nick Wagoner.
Apparently Purdy originally said on Sunday night that he had no issues during the game, which the 49ers lost 26-21, their first defeat of the season.
“He didn’t indicate it to me at all during the game,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I talked to him on the phone last night, and he said it was starting to bother him a little bit last night. But nothing during the game at all.”
It's unclear how the 49ers plan to move forward with Purdy this week regarding his toe soreness. It's a short week for San Francisco as they face the Rams on Thursday Night Football. Hopefully Purdy's soreness is nothing too serious. Of course, the short week causes concern for Shanahan and the 49ers, though.
“Anytime guys are sore and hurting on a Monday, you usually don’t stress too much about it,” Shanahan said. “But anytime you have a Thursday game, it’s a totally different element. So, I’m concerned with anybody who’s not totally healthy at this moment, but we’ll have to get more information on that later today to really kind of have a clue of what to speculate.”
If Purdy does miss his third contest of the year on Thursday, backup Mac Jones will fill in at quarterback. Jones led the 49ers to two wins while he took over during Purdy's absence.