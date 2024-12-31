Brock Purdy Said His "Arm Was on Fire" After Suffering Late Injury vs. Lions
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy may have taken his last snaps of the 2024 season during Monday night's loss to the Detroit Lions. Purdy exited the game late in the fourth quarter after sustaining an elbow injury. He was replaced by Josh Dobbs, who finished out the remainder of the game.
After the loss, Purdy spoke with reporters and explained a bit of what happened to his elbow. The way he described it certainly didn't sound good, though he was reportedly cleared of having sustained any UCL damage. He underwent surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow after last season.
"Doesn’t feel the best... On that sack, I got hit on the back side and basically just my arm was on fire, kind of thing," Purdy said. "I tried throwing a couple on the sideline and I couldn't at that point. It has nothing to do with tapping out of the game or anything like that. I love my teammates and I'll go to the very end for them and this fan base."
Purdy made clear that he expects to have a more detailed update about his injury tomorrow after he' has undergone tests. Kyle Shanahan told reporters the team believes it to be a nerve issue but also said they'd know more tomorrow.
Before exiting the game, Purdy had thrown for a career-high 377 yards to go with three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. He also scored a touchdown with his legs, his fifth rushing touchdown of the season.