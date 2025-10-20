Broncos' Dre Greenlaw Suspended for Verbally Accosting Referee After Win vs. Giants
The Broncos pulled off a miraculous comeback win over the Giants in Week 7, overcoming a 19–0 deficit at the start of the fourth quarter in order to win 33–32.
They'll be shorthanded for their next game, however, as the NFL has issued a one-game suspension to linebacker Dre Greenlaw for his antics in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's win.
After Wil Lutz drained the game-winning field goal, Broncos players rushed onto the field to celebrate the victory. While the team poured onto the field from Denver's sideline, Greenlaw could be seen going after referee Brad Allen, appearing to shout at the official who was jogging off the field. What was said isn't clear, though it certainly didn't seem to be too friendly. Allen flagged Greenlaw for unsportsmanlike conduct, and now the NFL has stepped in and issued its own discipline on the former fifth-round pick.
As such, Greenlaw––who just made his Broncos debut on Sunday after missing the first six weeks of the season due to an injury––will not be available to play in Week 8 against the Cowboys. Greenlaw suffered an injury to his quadriceps during the offseason which prevented him from playing at the start of the year, and he was placed on IR in Week 3.
In his lone game this year, Greenlaw had six total tackles and one QB hit. He played the first six years of his career for the 49ers, appearing in a total of 65 games for the franchise.
His next chance to suit up for his new team will come on Sunday, Nov. 2, when Denver will take on the the Texans on the road at NRG Stadium.