Broncos Linebacker Dre Greenlaw Suffers Quad Injury
Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw strained his quadriceps in a recent workout and will be forced to rehabilitate the injury for the next several weeks, according to a report from Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. Greenlaw is expected to avoid surgery and should be ready for the start of the regular season.
Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area was the first to report on the injury of Greenlaw.
Greenlaw signed with the Broncos in the offseason. Last year with the 49ers, he didn't return until Week 14 due to the Achilles tear he suffered in the franchise's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII two seasons ago.
Despite the 49ers' best efforts to get him back into the fold in free agency, he ultimately signed a three-year contract with the Broncos that could pay him up to $31.5 million.
In 64 career games over six seasons, Greenlaw has tallied 455 combined tackles, including 18 for loss, to go along with 3.5 sacks and an interception.