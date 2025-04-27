SI

Broncos Linebacker Dre Greenlaw Suffers Quad Injury

The newly acquired Broncos linebacker will be forced to rehab for several weeks. He is expected to be ready for the regular season.

Mike McDaniel

New Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw has suffered a serious quad injury that could cause him to miss significant time in 2025.
New Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw has suffered a serious quad injury that could cause him to miss significant time in 2025. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw strained his quadriceps in a recent workout and will be forced to rehabilitate the injury for the next several weeks, according to a report from Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. Greenlaw is expected to avoid surgery and should be ready for the start of the regular season.

Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area was the first to report on the injury of Greenlaw.

Greenlaw signed with the Broncos in the offseason. Last year with the 49ers, he didn't return until Week 14 due to the Achilles tear he suffered in the franchise's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII two seasons ago.

Despite the 49ers' best efforts to get him back into the fold in free agency, he ultimately signed a three-year contract with the Broncos that could pay him up to $31.5 million.

In 64 career games over six seasons, Greenlaw has tallied 455 combined tackles, including 18 for loss, to go along with 3.5 sacks and an interception.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL