Broncos Rejected 49ers' Three-Team Trade Involving Courtland Sutton, Brandon Aiyuk
Before the San Francisco 49ers agreed to sign Brandon Aiyuk to a four-year contract extension on Thursday, they were shopping the star wide receiver on the trade market.
The Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots were among the teams reported to be in the running for a potential Aiyuk deal. But the Denver Broncos reportedly also were involved.
The Athletic's Diana Russini reported Thursday that the 49ers offered a third-round pick to Denver in exchange for receiver Courtland Sutton as part of a three-team Aiyuk trade. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer confirmed that in the deal, the 49ers would have sent Aiyuk to the Steelers for second- and third-round picks, and they proposed flipping the third-rounder to Denver for Sutton.
The Broncos, however, rejected that idea.
Sutton would've been an intriguing fit in the 49ers' offense and a solid backup plan if Aiyuk did depart. But the 49ers got their ultimate wish, which was to keep Aiyuk for the long-term alongside fellow offensive stars in receiver Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey.
Sutton, set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026, is preparing to begin his seventh season in Denver.