Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty Mocked to Broncos at No. 20 by The Athletic
The Denver Broncos have a big need at running back. From the outside looking in, anyway, the Broncos lack a true upper-echelon back, even though head coach Sean Payton traditionally implements a running-back-by-committee approach.
Whether or not Javonte Williams was set to hit unrestricted free agency (he is), the Broncos could use an infusion of talent at running back. The NFL solidified the Broncos' first-round draft slot earlier this week.
Denver will be picking at No. 20 overall. In his first mock draft since the Broncos' playoff exit, The Athletic's Dane Brugler selected Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty at No. 20.
"Should Jeanty fall this far? Of course not. But if Dallas decides to pass, there aren’t many obvious landing spots for him in the top 18. From the Boise State Broncos to the Denver Broncos, Jeanty would add another level to Sean Payton’s offense and continue to help Bo Nix ascend as one of the league’s bright young quarterbacks," Brugler wrote.
The draft gains didn't end with Jeanty, as Brugler also mocked LSU tight end Mason Taylor to the Broncos at No. 51 overall in Round 2. It would seem that Broncos Country isn't alone in viewing running back and tight end as arguably the team's top-two offseason needs.
The 5-foot-9, 215-pound Jeanty would give Payton a true bell-cow at running back, even if used in committee type of approach. This past season, he rushed for 2,601 yards and a whopping 29 touchdowns at Boise State, but still came up a bit short in the Heisman Trophy sweepstakes to CU's two-way phenom Travis Hunter. Jeanty finished as the Heisman runner-up.
In three seasons at Boise State, Jeanty rushed for 4,769 yards and 80 touchdowns. He chipped in another 862 yards as a receiver (on 80 receptions) over that span for another six scores.
In 40 college games, Jeanty averaged 119.2 rushing yards and two touchdowns per game. Imagine what Payton could do with such a weapon.
Meanwhile, Taylor, 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, is the son of Hall-of-Fame pass rusher Jason Taylor. When Mason opted to forego his senior season at LSU and enter the draft, Brugler revealed he had the big tight end ranked as his No. 49 overall prospect, giving the Broncos some top-50 value at No. 51 overall.
Describing Taylor as a player with "reliable hands" and a "versatile blocker," Brugler likes what the kid can bring to the NFL. The Broncos' tight end room was one of the NFL's worst in 2024.
Taylor exits the college ranks with 129 receptions for 1,308 yards and six touchdowns. It'll be interesting to see how he tests at the NFL Scouting Combine.
If the Broncos' first two draft picks shook out like this, fans would be very happy. But that joy would likely pale in comparison to how Bo Nix would feel about Payton arming his arsenal with two young weapons.
