Finding Broncos: Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 201
Arms: 31-3/8 inches
Hands: 9-1/2 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.54 seconds
Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches
Stats
Pros
- Has good size for working from the slot
- Footwork isn’t technically sound but it works
- Did well against Alabama
- Has good suddenness in his routes
- Fights for the catch when getting banged around
- Works back to the football
- Has good strength
- Willing to work into defenders
- Makes the catches when the hit is coming
- Can go get high throws very well
- Has good brakes for his breaks
- Has really good ability after the catch
What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Cons
- Could be more aware of field position
- Lacks last-second separation
- Will go through his routes upright
- Lacks speed variation through his routes
- Doesn’t always go all-out for the catch
- Not the best adjustments
- Will get the ball knocked out by the ground
Overview
Quartney Davis has the potential to be a play-maker in the NFL either from the boundary or the slot. He has solid athleticism and can make some plays after the catch.
There will need to be a lot of work by NFL coaches to improve his routes and to better weaponize the traits Davis does have. His best spot in the NFL may be the slot working over the middle, but there are slight durability concerns.
Fit with Broncos
*See video above.
Grade: No. 75 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 4
Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.