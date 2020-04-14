Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Finding Broncos: Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 201

Arms: 31-3/8 inches

Hands: 9-1/2 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.54 seconds

Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Has good size for working from the slot
  • Footwork isn’t technically sound but it works
  • Did well against Alabama
  • Has good suddenness in his routes
  • Fights for the catch when getting banged around
  • Works back to the football
  • Has good strength
  • Willing to work into defenders
  • Makes the catches when the hit is coming
  • Can go get high throws very well
  • Has good brakes for his breaks
  • Has really good ability after the catch

What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Could be more aware of field position
  • Lacks last-second separation
  • Will go through his routes upright
  • Lacks speed variation through his routes
  • Doesn’t always go all-out for the catch
  • Not the best adjustments
  • Will get the ball knocked out by the ground

Overview

Quartney Davis has the potential to be a play-maker in the NFL either from the boundary or the slot. He has solid athleticism and can make some plays after the catch. 

There will need to be a lot of work by NFL coaches to improve his routes and to better weaponize the traits Davis does have. His best spot in the NFL may be the slot working over the middle, but there are slight durability concerns.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 75 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 4

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons be Broncos' 'Curveball' Candidate Hinted at by Insider?

If Denver indeed throws the mocksters a curveball on draft day, Isaiah Simmons would make for one heck of a pitch.

Luke Patterson

by

Letswin17

Broncos Insider Hints at Potential Blockbuster Draft Day Trade

Is GM John Elway looking to maneuver early on draft day?

Chad Jensen

by

RickyBobby_0815

A New Insider Report Makes Clear OT is Very Much on the Table for Broncos at Pick 15

The Broncos could really throw everyone a curveball and take an offensive tackle in the first round.

Chad Jensen

by

Jman75

Broncos' 7-Round Mock Draft Based on New Rumors | Version 5.0

The Publisher/Editor of Mile High Huddle unveils his one and only seven-round Broncos mock draft of the year.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Report: Broncos Looking to Trade Up in First Round of Draft

The Broncos could be looking to make a blockbuster trade up the round-one draft board.

Chad Jensen

by

Steve Atwater 27

NFL.com's QB Rankings Missed Something Crucial About Broncos' Drew Lock

What are the takeaways from NFL.com's surprsing take on Drew Lock?

Chad Jensen

by

DRWard

Broncos Receive Short Shrift in MMQB's Pre-Draft Power Rankings

The national pundits aren't buying what the Broncos are selling.

Chad Jensen

by

Denverkewl

First-Round Draft Record of Broncos' GM John Elway has More Hits than Misses

John Elway's record on day one of the draft isn't perfect but it's better than many think.

Chad Jensen

by

CUBuffinTX

Another National Pundit Disrespects Broncos' QB Drew Lock

Drew Lock and Rodney Dangerfield can't get no respect.

Chad Jensen

by

Waltm6$6

The Ultimate Argument for why Broncos Need to Land WR Henry Ruggs III in Draft

The Broncos need Henry Ruggs III. Here's why he makes perfect sense.

Nick Kendell

by

BleedOrange