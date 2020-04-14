Finding Broncos: Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 201

Arms: 31-3/8 inches

Hands: 9-1/2 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.54 seconds

Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches

Stats

Pros

Has good size for working from the slot

Footwork isn’t technically sound but it works

Did well against Alabama

Has good suddenness in his routes

Fights for the catch when getting banged around

Works back to the football

Has good strength

Willing to work into defenders

Makes the catches when the hit is coming

Can go get high throws very well

Has good brakes for his breaks

Has really good ability after the catch

Cons

Could be more aware of field position

Lacks last-second separation

Will go through his routes upright

Lacks speed variation through his routes

Doesn’t always go all-out for the catch

Not the best adjustments

Will get the ball knocked out by the ground

Overview

Quartney Davis has the potential to be a play-maker in the NFL either from the boundary or the slot. He has solid athleticism and can make some plays after the catch.

There will need to be a lot of work by NFL coaches to improve his routes and to better weaponize the traits Davis does have. His best spot in the NFL may be the slot working over the middle, but there are slight durability concerns.

Fit with Broncos

Grade: No. 75 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 4

