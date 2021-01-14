5 Safeties for Broncos to Watch in 2021 NFL Draft

When it comes to the safety position, a lot depends on what the Denver Broncos choose to do with Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, and even Will Parks. Those three players could make safety a huge need for the Broncos which could lead to some interesting discussions at Dove Valley.

Typically, NFL teams set a budget for each position, which is part of what makes safety a position to watch for Denver with George Paton taking over as GM. Simmons is a free agent and could be hit with the franchise tag again or maybe even signed to an extension, but that might strain Paton's budget.

This could end up a huge need or just a small need depending on what Denver decides to do. At the very least, the Broncos need to look for a safety that could replace Jackson after the 2021 season or be the No. 3 guy of Parks takes over for Jackson.

This is a good draft for safety talent, especially when it comes to scheme fits for Vic Fangio’s defense. In the video above, I deep-dive on five safeties to watch for the Broncos in April's draft. Meantime, here's the list.

Paris Ford, Pittsburgh James Wiggins, Cincinnati Richie Grant, UCF Jevon Holland, Oregon Bubba Bolden, Miami

Note: Shortly after the production of this video, Bolden opted to return to Miami and will not be declaring for the draft.

If the Broncos don't want to pay Simmons with Jackson under contract, it could lead to a 'one or the other' kind of situation. Such an ultimatum could lead Paton to keep Simmons and cut Jackson, or the other way around. Although the buzz indicates Paton values keeping Simmons around, the Pro Bowler could be allowed to walk or even get franchise-tagged and traded.

The most likely eventuality is both Simmons and Jackson return for 2021 but the NFL is a business and the money just may not add up. Then there's Parks, who left for a chance to start elsewhere and didn't meet the standards in Philadelphia.

He was then cut by the Eagles and the Broncos jumped at the chance to get him back off waivers. Denver may make a stronger attempt to keep him or he might decide he wants to stay. Parks' future could play into the Broncos' decision on whether to keep one of Simmons or Jackson, or both. Parks could be viewed as a candidate to replace one, or Paton could push to keep the whole room together.

