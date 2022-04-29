Finding Broncos: Christian Harris | LB | Alabama

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-0.5

6-foot-0.5 Weight: 226 pounds

226 pounds Arms: 32-1/8 inches

32-1/8 inches Hands: 9-5/8 inches

Combine

40 Yard Dash: 4.44 seconds

4.44 seconds Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches

34.5 inches Broad Jump: 132 inches

Stats

Pros

Has plenty of experience as a three-year starter at Alabama.

Showed up in huge games/moments.

Works well in space as a tackler.

Quick to flip his hips when changing direction.

Has a good build on a good frame, with room for a little more bulk.

Has tremendous play speed.

Doesn't waste steps or movement.

Moves with a purpose in every phase.

Excellent quickness to step by blocks.

Great athlete when attacking downhill.

Has great awareness to sort through the trash.

Has a tremendous burst to close on the ball.

Plays violent with his hands but needs technique.

Can slip under the arms of blockers easily.

Has surprising speed in pursuit.

Athleticism shows in every aspect.

Has good awareness when working in coverage.

Has solid length, size, and great athleticism to handle tight ends and running backs in coverage.

Nick Saban praised him for how easy he is to coach.

There are no questions about his football IQ as you don't start for three years at Alabama if you don't have it.

He rarely hits the wrong hole as a run defender.

His technique of taking on blocks is fantastic.

Dependable to stay on the field and played through minor injuries without fear.

Cons

Needs to play with better balance and lower pad level.

There are times his motor ran cold.

Needs to put the tools together to be more effective in coverage.

Can lose sight of the ball through the trash.

Production is lackluster, especially for his traits and experience.

When working laterally or downhill, he will miss oncoming blocks.

Needs to keep his head on a swivel.

He is a capable blitzer, but needs more to be more effective when he gets to the NFL.

There is a lot of guessing on tape.

Missed too many tackles.

Instincts are non-existent and relies on following the play.

Vision is poor.

Hands are a mess when taking on blocks and getting off of blocks.

Strength is a concern for the NFL level.

Can be carried by some stronger ball carrier.

Overview

There is a lot to like about Harris, but teams will love how he lasted as a starter for three years at one of the best collegiate programs. Getting the stamp of approval from Nick Saban will go a long way for multiple decision-makers and head coaches in the NFL. Saban has consistently put out quality NFL talent, and Harris projects to be the next.

Despite his experience, there is a concern with how poorly he sees and feels the flow of the play. The lack of natural instincts isn't a good sign because if they were going to develop, you'd hope to see signs of it by now. These are all issues that are correctable with time and experience, but Harris has that, and they are still issues.

Harris has NFL talent but needs to develop specific technical aspects, as they could help with some of the issues with his instincts. However, there is a chance he can develop his feel for the flow and how he sees the field, and coaches are probably going to bet on it.

Fit with Broncos

The Denver Broncos are supposedly looking to add to their linebacker room, but the question is when. There is a good chance Harris won't fall to the 64th overall pick, but anything can happen. If Denver wants him, they would likely need to move up to get him, which raises some value questions.

Linebacker is a position that has dropped in value, and Ejiro Evero doesn't seem to have a significant role for multiple in his defense. There will likely be a high percentage of one linebacker looks, and Denver already invested with Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton. Even though he is a fit with the scheme, trading up for Harris just doesn't make sense because of the current personnel.

Plus, this is a deep linebacker class, and the Broncos could probably find better value later.

Grade: Late Round 2

Where he Goes: Round 2/Round 3

