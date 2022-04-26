Finding Broncos: Phidarian Mathis | IDL | Alabama

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 310 pounds

Arms: 34-5/8 inches

34-5/8 inches Hands: 10-3/8 inches

Combine Results

Vertical Jump: 23.5 inches

Broad Jump: 109 inches

109 inches 20 Yard Shuttle: 4.91 seconds

Stats

Pros

Can generate pressure up the middle.

Has plenty of power to sit and two gap at the point of attack.

Has enough traits to work at multiple positions on the defensive line.

There is enough power to hold off blockers with one arm.

Has good size and length.

He has enough burst to one or 1.5 gap.

Has huge hands with tremendous power.

If he doesn't get to the quarterback, he does well keeping them from stepping up in the pocket.

Scheme versatility is there.

Works well laterally with solid foot quickness and effort.

Showed steady improvement as he gained experience.

Praised for leadership qualities.

Can surprisingly squeeze through gaps into the backfield.

Hard to break free from when he gets his hands on the ball carrier.

Generated six holding penalties in 2021.

Cons

Doesn't have a great range.

Not exactly quick as a rusher.

Lacks refinement as a pass rusher.

Can get caught on blocks with strong grips.

Reach blocks often hit home.

Needs better timing with his shed.

Needs to be a little quicker getting out in front of the play.

Needs to play with better balance and pad level.

Hand technique isn't there.

Needs to be more consistent with his play snap to snap.

Overview

Phidarian is a powerful defensive lineman with solid versatility to play multiple positions. His movement skills aren't ideal and limit his range when working laterally. However, he checks the intangibles boxes and gives a consistent effort driving through blocks and working laterally.

Mathis has the traits to have a long career in the NFL as a rotational piece, at the very least. Teams covet the strength and power that Mathis brings to the table and can cover up other issues in his game. Mathis is viewed as a safe prospect because of the power that he brings and it being a lasting trait in the NFL.

Fit with Broncos

With looking at what the Los Angeles Rams did as a model for what Ejiro Evero brings to Denver, Mathis would be a great fit. Unfortunately, Denver hasn't filled the role that A'Shawn Robinson filled for the Rams, with D.J. Jones working as a 0/1-technique that can slide out to a 3-technique.

With Mathis and his length, he can work outside, and if the Broncos can work on his lateral agility, he could be the missing piece. He isn't the most explosive athlete, but he eats up space and can drive the pocket to keep the quarterback from stepping up. That could be a big help for the edge rushers in getting after the quarterback while continuing to bolster the run defense.

Grade: Late Round 2

Where he Goes: Round 2/Round 3

