Finding Broncos: Rachaad White | RB | Arizona State

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 210 pounds

210 pounds Arms: 31-1/4 inches

31-1/4 inches Hands: 9-3/4 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.48 seconds

4.48 seconds Vertical Jump: 38 inches

38 inches Broad Jump: 125 inches

Stats

Pros

Impressive 1,420 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns running the ball, with 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2021.

Has the versatility to work as a receiver in and out of the backfield.

Consistent nose for the endzone scouring one in all but two games.

Has desired elusiveness and jitteriness to make defenders miss in space.

Has good technique in his routes and sound catching technique.

Follows his blocks when not on lengthy outside stretch runs.

Works to finish runs with aggressive forward fall.

Has a good build and frame, with room to add some additional mass.

Footwork is excellent and has good quickness.

Can make himself small through the hole.

Smooth and quick acceleration.

Does well securing catches even with contact.

Checks all of the intangibles boxes.

Vision is good but can be improved and used better.

Willing in pass protection, but no technique.

Cons

He is not exactly quick with his change of direction.

Needs to be better when kept in as a blocker.

Doesn't break a lot of tackles.

Poor contact balance can make him easy to finish bringing down.

He needs to play faster with better timing.

Doesn't always trust his blockers when working outside and will cut upfield earlier than he should.

Hips are a little stiff, which is an issue when making cuts.

Two years of playing experience, with one year as the top guy.

Doesn't have the homerun speed.

Can be late to react when working as a blocker.

He needs to be disciplined with his technique and scheme.

Consistent trust in his blockers and patience on stretch runs.

Doesn't have much exposure on special teams and will have to pick it up.

Not overly strong as a runner.

Overview

White is a middle-round running back that has the tools to be a complementary piece with his receiving ability. His strength and long speed aren't ideal, but he can be a weapon for an offense working behind a back that brings more power to the offense. The biggest task of NFL coaching will be to get him consistent with his vision, patience, and trust in the blocking.

The quickness is there to make defenders miss, but White could do with getting a little stronger. Adding some power will help out his versatility to the offense, and improving his balance through contact could also be a big help. He has some good tools to work with as part of a committee at the position, but he has the potential to develop into a proper backup.

Fit with Broncos

After trading up for Javonte Williams in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos still need to find a backup for him. Mike Boone is solid, but he has one year left and could be better suited as the number three home run type back. This is a good running back class, and Rachaad White should still be available in round four and maybe even five.

Williams would bring the power to the offense and could be used to wear down defenses on longer drives, then turn to White to take advantage of some out-of-breath defenders. He has the quickness to create many issues for defenses and can move out to a receiver spot. However, there will be a concern with getting caught with White in pass protection unless the coaching staff can make strides with the development there.

There are plenty of running back options in this draft, and it will come down to when the Broncos want to make another investment at the position. They are still interested in bringing Melvin Gordon back, who is also getting interest from the Baltimore Ravens, and that could be a move that happens depending on how the draft goes. White would be a good addition for Denver, but they have plenty of options to comb through.

Grade: Early Round 4

Where he Goes: Round 4/Round 5

