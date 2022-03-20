Finding Broncos: Treylon Burks | WR | Arkansas

Finding Broncos scouts the 2022 NFL Draft Class, and this time the focus is on one of the top receivers.

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 225 pounds

Arm Length: 33-1/2 inches

Hand Size: 9-7/8 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.55

Vertical Jump: 33 inches



Broad Jump: 122 inches

3-Cone Drill: 7.28

Stats

Pros

While he didn't have the best 40 times, Burks' field speed is good.

He tracks the ball exceptionally well.

He has the height, weight, and speed on tape for the H/W/S prospect.

Excellent versatility to do anything on offense

Extremely smooth mover and can make people with the ball in his hands

He has a solid route-running ability with good acceleration and timing

There is more than enough strength and power to his game that makes him hard to tackle

Can work with timing routes and even going up and high pointing the ball

Burks is excellent working from the slot, and there is no doubt about his football IQ with how he finds the soft spot in zone coverage

He won't drop passes

Burks has shown an excellent release when dealing with the press in his boundary reps despite working from the slot.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

There are concerns about his play weight, with him supposedly playing at 240 pounds. The focus was to drop his weight for the combine, and he wasn't used to it, leading to lousy testing per multiple reports.

He will have to be more consistent with contested catches where he struggles.

He has the strength and power to do better with those contested-catch issues but just gets boxed out too much.

While his route running is solid, he isn't precise with his cuts, which has led to some issues getting separation.

While he won't drop passes, he could show stronger hands to secure some contested catches.

Teams will need to figure out the right weight for him to play at to where he can be his usual self you saw at Arkansas.

Overall

Burks is a playmaker on offense. While he is listed as a receiver, he is more a weapon. The often-used comparison is Deebo Samuel, but he is a cross of Samuel and a Broncos legend, Demaryius Thomas. He has the height, weight, and speed (on tape) to threaten a defense in every which way.

Burks is the most dangerous when he works out of the slot because it will limit the issues with contested catches. Teams will like that they can line him up in the backfield and still create problems and mismatches for a defense. There is and will continue to be concern about how he tested at the combine, as he didn't re-test at his pro day.

There is no doubt that Burks has a high upside, but with his versatility and hope receivers with this playstyle are getting used, there is a good floor. Burks should be able to stick around for years in the NFL and be a weapon on offense, even if he doesn't achieve his elite playmaking potential.

Fit with Broncos

It is unlikely that Burks will be there at the 64th overall pick, and unlikely Denver would make a trade to move up and get him with their previous investments at the position. If he fell to 64th overall, it would have to be evaluated as to why he fell and if the value is worth it. However, even then, you still have the issue with the investments made with Tim Patrick, Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and even K.J. Hamler though his status is uncertain.

Round Grade: First Round

Where he goes: First Round

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!