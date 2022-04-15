Skip to main content

Finding Broncos: JT Woods | S | Baylor

Finding Broncos scouts the 2022 NFL Draft with a sleeper safety.

Measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • Weight: 193 pounds
  • Arms: 32-3/8 inches
  • Hands: 8-1/2 inches

Combine Results

  • 40 Yard Dash: 4.36 seconds
  • Vertical Jump: 39.5 inches
  • Broad Jump: 128 inches

Stats

Pros

  • He has the speed to play in the NFL. 
  • Great versatility to handle multiple roles in the secondary, which helps his versatility with the scheme. 
  • Has a tremendous burst to close on the ball. 
  • With speed, burst, and length Woods has, he has some excellent recovery athleticism. 
  • He has smooth transitions and can flip his hips easily out of a backpedal. 
  • He has good ball skills and is aggressive in making a play for the ball with his length.
  • Has good awareness in coverage and can shift from receiver to receiver quickly and smoothly. 
  • Can bring the heat and not afraid to go for the big hit on receivers. 
  • Has the downhill burst and trigger to quickly get on crossing routes. 
  • He plays as fast as he showed at the combine. 
  • Has the ability to alter speed in coverage and trigger downhill. 
  • Does a good job baiting the quarterback by showing deceptive speed. 
  • Hand-eye coordination is elite. 
  • When he gets the ball in his hands, he is a significant threat to return it. 
  • Has 155 combined punt and kick returns, though only eight in the last two years. 

Cons

  • Needs to improve his angles as his speed won't be the cover-all it is in college. 
  • Must stay more disciplined in the scheme. 
  • Has a high rate of missed tackles in his career due to technique and finishing power. 
  • Can be a little trigger happy and needs to settle down as it puts him in a bad position. 
  • Needs to balance out his instincts and aggressive nature. 
  • Not only can he be trigger-happy, but he can also be passive and indecisive. 
  • Overconfidence on the field does get him into trouble. 
  • Will need to add some additional mass to his frame if there is room for it. 
  • Fluid feet, but hips can be clunky. 
  • Lot of false steps and wasted movement when changing direction. 
  • Can get caught on blocks and, at times, seems fine staying engaged. 

Overview

JT Woods is a speedy and versatile defensive back that teams will want to find ways to get out there on the field. Teams may look at him as a returner because of how fast he is, and there is experience as a returner from his first two years at Baylor. They also have his versatility on defense, with over 100 snaps in each of the last three years in the box, as a deep safety, and in the slot. 

The speed that Woods brings will attract a lot of teams because offenses are looking for more speed, so speed is also needed on defense. He can match up against receivers, tight ends, and running backs and be fine. While he has to grow more as a football player, the athletic traits and versatility are tremendous and likely land him a role as a rookie. 

Read More

Fit with Broncos

Denver could use more in the secondary, even after bringing Kareem Jackson. Woods brings the speed element that they lack on the back end, and the coaching staff focuses on developing players. So while he needs to grow as a football player, Denver is the type of team that can take a small risk he brings without putting a lot of pressure on him right away. 

With his history as a returner, Denver also could look at him to fill in there for the time being. It would be a way to take advantage of his speed and how he sees the field as a rookie while growing as a defender. So, putting him behind Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson, who both do a lot to help out the other safeties in the room. 

The scheme is a fit for him, and they have the personnel to take their time with him. If they are still looking for a defensive back in round four, maybe five if he falls some, then Woods would be an excellent way for them to look. 

Grade: Early/Mid Round 4

Where he Goes: Round 4/Round 5

Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears safety JT Woods (22) returns an interception against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
