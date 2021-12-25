Skip to main content
    December 25, 2021
    Broncos 2022 Draft Needs: Top-10 Prospects at Each Position

    The Broncos have many roster needs. Fortunately, the 2022 NFL draft class features deep talent at those positions of need.
    The Denver Broncos still have a chance at the playoffs, but it's a long shot. Not only does Denver have to win out, but it would need multiple teams to lose at least two games. 

    Playing meaningful games in December is great, but this team still has some missing pieces in order to make a serious playoff run. Of course, the most significant piece is a quarterback, but the Broncos also have questions on the offensive line, at edge rusher, and even cornerback with some impending free agents. 

    As the season is coming to a close, the NFL draft process is about to get underway. However, before getting into the thick of it, this is an excellent time to look at how the top-10 at each position is shaping up because there's a good amount of talent in the class, and the Broncos have a chance to land multiple prospects with five picks in the top-100. 

    It's worth remembering that there's still a long row left to hoe in the pre-draft process from scouting bowl games, to the NFL Scouting Combine, to even film study. Those stops on the pre-draft trail can bring about a lot of changes with these rankings. 

    Also, some underclassmen on the list may decide to return to college for next season instead of declaring for the draft. Without further ado, here are my early top-10 prospects at each position for the 2022 draft. 

    Quarterback

    QuarterbackSchoolCurrent Round Grade

    Matt Corral

    Mississippi

    Late Round 1

    Sam Howell

    North Carolina

    Middle Round 2

    Desmond Ridder

    Cincinnati

    Late Round 2

    Carson Strong

    Nevada

    Late Round 2

    Kenny Pickett

    Pittsburgh

    Early Round 3

    Malik Willis

    Liberty

    Middle Round 3

    Tanner McKee

    Stanford

    Late Round 3

    Bailey Zappe

    Western Kentucky

    Round 4

    Kaleb Eleby

    Western Michigan

    Round 4

    Brennan Armstrong

    Virginia

    Round 4

    Analysis: The quarterback position can use the most help during the draft process, with Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder, among others, set to partake in the Senior Bowl. Each quarterback has plenty of questions about his game, but Matt Corral currently sits at the top of the class because he has all the tools needed to succeed in the NFL. 

    While Sam Howell has concerns with his play this year, he seems to be the safest option early in this class. If you have the talent around him, as Denver would, he could be a good NFL quarterback. 

    Some will notice Pickett being ranked lower on my board than many others have him and it revolves around his rumored 8-1/4-inch hands, which would be the third-smallest hands over the last 37 years spanning over 600 quarterbacks to enter the NFL.

    Kaleb Eleby, Brennan Armstrong, and Bailey Zappe are those late Day 2, early Day 3 options worth taking a shot on. There is solid depth in this class, but it lacks top-end talent with multiple quarterbacks returning to school.

    Running Back

    PlayerSchoolCurrent Round Grade

    Kenneth Walker III

    Michigan State

    Early Round 2

    Isaiah Spiller

    Texas A&M

    Middle Round 2

    Breece Hall

    Iowa State

    Middle Round 2

    Kyren Williams

    Notre Dame

    Middle Round 2

    Zach Charbonnet

    UCLA

    Late Round 2

    James Cook

    Georgia

    Early Round 3

    Brian Robinson Jr

    Alabama

    Middle Round 3

    Zamir White

    Georgia

    Late Round 3

    Jerrion Ealy

    Mississippi

    Round 4

    Hassan Haskins

    Michigan

    Round 4

    Analysis: After trading up for Javonte Williams, even with Melvin Gordon being a 2022 free agent, it's doubtful the Broncos draft a running back early. However, GM George Paton came from Minnesota, which used a third-round pick on Alexander Mattison two years after drafting Dalvin Cook. So while it's doubtful Denver drafts a running back, it's a possibility.

    Of the running backs in the top-10 currently, either of Georgia's running backs would make sense for the Broncos, especially James Cook with his pass-catching ability. Outside of them, the depth at the position goes beyond these 10 the Broncos could also look into. 

    Wide Receiver

    PlayerSchoolCurrent Round Grade

    Treylon Burks

    Arkansas

    Middle Round 1

    Garrett Wilson

    Ohio State

    Middle Round 1

    Jameson Williams

    Alabama

    Late Round 1

    Chris Olave

    Ohio State

    Early Round 2

    Drake London

    USC

    Late Round 2

    Jahan Dotson

    Penn State

    Late Round 2

    David Bell

    Purdue

    Late Round 2

    Jalen Tolbert

    South Alabama

    Early Round 3

    Wan'Dale Robinson

    Kentucky

    Early Round 3

    Alec Pierce

    Cincinnati

    Early Round 3

    Analysis: After extending Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick and having Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, it seems unlikely the Broncos use a high asset on a wide receiver. The team could look to add another receiver with good speed, but looking somewhere Day 3 for added speed would make the most sense. 

    These top receivers are good prospects, but they all seem to be set to hear their names called earlier than Denver is probably looking to go for the position. 

    Tight End

    PlayerSchoolCurrent Round Grade

    Jalen Wydermyer

    Texas A&M

    Middle Round 2

    Trey McBride

    Colorado State

    Early Round 3

    Jeremy Ruckert

    Ohio State

    Early Round 3

    Charlie Kolar

    Iowa State

    Round 4

    Cole Turner

    Nevada

    Round 4

    Isaiah Likely

    Coastal Carolina

    Round 4

    Cade Otton

    Washington

    Round 5

    Sam LaPorta

    Iowa

    Round 5

    Jahleel Billingsley

    Alabama

    Round 5

    Dalton Kincaid

    Utah

    Round 5

    Analysis: There has been some speculation that Noah Fant or Albert Okwuegbunam could be involved in a potential trade for a veteran quarterback, and if that happens, the Broncos could be in the market for another tight end. However, even if they don't, the Broncos could do with finding a more reliable blocking tight end. 

    Someone like Iowa State's Charlie Kolar has shown his prowess as a blocker and can leak out and be a solid receiving option. One good thing about blocking tight ends is that there are plenty of options in this class that you can find throughout the draft. 

    Offensive Tackle

    PlayerSchoolCurrent Round Grade

    Evan Neal

    Alabama

    Early Round 1

    Trevor Penning

    Northern Iowa

    Early Round 1

    Ikem Ekwonu

    North Carolina State

    Early Round 1

    Nicholas Petite-Frere

    Ohio State

    Middle Round 1

    Charlie Cross

    Mississippi State

    Late Round 1

    Bernhard Raimann

    Central Michigan

    Early Round 2

    Daniel Faalele

    Minnesota 

    Middle Round 2

    Max Mitchell

    Louisiana 

    Middle Round 2

    Abraham Lucas

    Washington State

    Middle Round 2

    Braxton Jones

    Southern Utah

    Late Round 2

    Analysis: Denver can use help on the offensive line, both at tackle and inside. The tackle class is pretty good and has plenty to offer up for the Broncos. While it seems unlikely Denver gets a chance at Evan Neal, the top dog at the moment, any of the top-5 or 6 could be a huge get 

    Trevor Penning is one of my favorites because he has such a well-rounded skill-set, and Ikem Ekwonu has inside-outside versatility and has that mean streak you like to see. But, if they pass on the top-5 or 6, there are some depth options. 

    Daniel Faalele is still growing as a football player and is a monster at 6-foot-8 and 375 pounds. He can move people and is a solid athlete for his size, which saw him land on Bruce Feldman's freak list entering the season. There are even options after the top-10 that could be of interest to the Broncos. 

    Interior O-Line

    PlayerSchool&nbsp;Current Round Grade

    Tyler Linderbaum

    Iowa

    Middle Round 1

    Kenyon Green

    Texas A&M

    Middle Round 1

    Darian Kinnard

    Kentucky

    Late Round 1

    Jamaree Slayer

    Georgia

    Late Round 1

    Zion Johnson

    Boston College

    Early round 2

    Sean Rhyan

    UCLA

    Middle Round 2

    Dylan Parham

    Memphis

    Middle Round 2

    Thayer Munford

    Ohio State

    Late Round 2

    Cole Strange

    Chattanooga

    Early Round 3

    Alec Lindstrom

    Boston College

    Middle Round 3

    Analysis: Quinn Meinerz has been performing, but Dalton Risner and Lloyd Cushenberry III have inconsistencies. With Netane Muti not quite being ready, Denver's interior could use more competition and even improve the depth. Multiple players in the top-10 make sense for the Broncos at the moment, but a potential scheme change could change that up. 

    Another significant factor is how early the Broncos will be willing to dip into the interior class. If the Broncos were to take one early and have more of an outside zone rushing scheme, Tyler Linderbaum would be an excellent get. Darian Kinnard, Jamaree Slayer, and Thayer Munford will be the names to watch if the Broncos stick with a power-heavy blocking scheme. 

    Dylan Parham and Cole Strange are two under-the-radar guys, with the latter being that small-school riser on the interior offensive line. However, Strange can make a name for himself at the Senior Bowl, similar to Meinerz this past year.  

    Interior D-Line

    PlayerSchoolCurrent Round Grade

    Jordan Davis

    Georgia 

    Middle Round 1

    DeMarvin Leal

    Texas A&M

    Middle Round 1

    Perrion Winfrey

    Oklahoma

    Late Round 1

    Travis Jones

    UConn

    Late Round 1

    Devonte Wyatt

    Georgia

    Early Round 2

    Phidarian Mathis

    Alabama

    Middle Round 2

    Colby Wooden

    Auburn

    Late Round 2

    Tyler Davis

    Clemson

    Late Round 2

    Zachary Carter

    Florida

    Early Round 3

    Haskell Garrett

    Ohio State

    Early Round 3

    Analysis: The defensive line for the Broncos has been a disappointment, with Dre'Mont Jones the only one providing consistency. The Broncos need some help, and there are some solid options earlier in the class. Denver could even look to upgrade over nose tackle Mike Purcell, but the question is when to do that because of the positional value. 

    Jordan Davis would be that upgrade, but as a potential top-20 pick, is that the suitable investment for a prospect that might not play 50% of the snaps? UCONN's Travis Jones can also be that upgrade and could be had a little later where the value is a little more reasonable. 

    Adding more help for Denver's bigger defensive ends, Devonte Wyatt gets overshadowed with the other talent, like Davis, on that Bulldog's defensive line. Haskell Garrett a little later could be a good pickup, even though he has had a down year compared to last season. The depth of the 2022 defensive line class is solid, but it'd be best to get a guy here earlier than later. 

    Edge Rusher

    PlayerSchoolCurrent Round Grade

    Aidan Hutchinson

    Michigan

    Early Round 1

    Kayvon Thibodeaux

    Oregon

    Early Round 1

    David Ojabo

    Michigan

    Early Round 1

    Trevon Walker

    Georgia

    Middle Round 1

    George Karlaftis

    Purdue

    Middle Round 1

    Cameron Thomas

    San Diego State

    Late Round 1

    Myjai Sanders

    Cincinnati

    Early round 2

    Jermaine Johnson

    Florida State

    Early Round 2

    Logan Hall

    Houston

    Middle Round 2

    Drake Jackson

    USC

    Middle Round 2

    Analysis: If you are a team needing some edge help, this is the year to get it and Denver falls into that category. This draft class is ridiculous, with multiple first-round grades at the moment. There is a chance the top-4 or 5 edges are off the board by the time the Broncos pick in Round 1, but any of them would be a great pickup.

    Cameron Thomas is flying under the radar at the moment after having a great season, and he could find himself as a top-20 pick if he has an excellent finish to the draft process. Denver needs to be careful as some of these edges aren't the best run defenders. If the Broncos take one of them, it would need its coaching staff ready to improve that area of their game. 

    Off-Ball Linebacker

    PlayerSchoolCurrent Round Grade

    Devin Lloyd

    Utah

    Early Round 1

    Nakobe Dean

    Georgia

    Middle Round 1

    Christian Harris

    Alabama

    Middle Round 2

    Brandon Smith

    Penn State

    Middle Round 2

    Darrian Beavers

    Cincinnati

    Middle Round 2

    Chad Muma

    Wyoming

    Late Round 2

    Channing Tindall

    Georgia

    Late Round 2

    Damone Clark

    LSU

    Late Round 2

    Jack Campbell

    Iowa

    Early Round 3

    Quay Walker

    Georgia

    Middle Round 3

    Analysis: The Broncos have found some promise at the position down so many linebackers. Baron Browning has played great football, and Jonas Griffith had an excellent first start. However, Denver could be looking for help with Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell, and Kenny Young, all set to be free agents. 

    Drafting an off-ball linebacker early is also a questionable move based on positional value. Devin Lloyd and Nakobe Dean are excellent prospects, but there's good depth in the class which eliminates the necessity of taking one early. That's especially true with often much the second linebacker is off the field for nickel and dime packages. 

    Quay Walker, Jack Campbell, and Damone Clark are all later options that are good prospects that can fit with what the Broncos need next to Browning from now on. 

    Cornerback

    PlayerSchoolCurrent Round Grade

    Andrew Booth Jr

    Clemson

    Early Round 1

    Derek Stingley Jr

    LSU

    Early Round 1

    Ahmad Gardner

    Cincinnati

    Middle Round 1

    Roger McCreary

    Auburn

    Late Round 1

    Trent McDuffie

    Washington

    Early Round 2

    Kaiir Elam

    Florida

    Middle Round 2

    Mykael Wright

    Oregon

    Middle Round 2

    Tariq Woolen

    UTSA

    Late Round 2

    Derion Kendrick

    Georgia

    Late Round 2

    Martin Emerson

    Mississippi State

    Early Round 3

    Ronald Darby and Patrick Surtain II are looking like a great corner duo for the next few years, but Denver can use depth. Adding to that need isn't just how often the Broncos use three corners, but Kyle Fuller and Bryce Callahan are both pending free agents. 

    Trent McDuffie is a versatile defensive back that can do multiple roles in the secondary, and that versatility is a significant boost for his value. Tariq Woolen would be a huge get for the Broncos if they want more speed at the position. He isn't just fast, but is smooth and has the quickness that can see him be effective in the slot and on the boundary. 

    Safety

    PlayerSchoolCurrent Round Grade

    Kyle Hamilton

    Notre Dame

    Early Round 1

    Daxton Hill

    Michigan

    Late Round 1

    Lewis Cine

    Georgia

    Middle Round 2

    Jordan Battle

    Alabama

    Late Round 2

    Jaquan Brisker

    Penn State

    Early Round 3

    Brandon Joseph

    Northwestern

    Middle Round 3

    Jalen Pitre

    Baylor

    Middle Round 3

    Jalen Catalon

    Arkansas

    Late Round 3

    Bryan Cook

    Cincinnati

    Round 4

    Verone McKinley III

    Oregon

    Round 4

    Kyle Hamilton is likely a top-5  pick and well out of range for the Broncos. However, Daxton Hill, who can come down and play the slot, is probably the better candidate for the secondary. Hill, a favorite of MHH's Nick Kendell, could thrive with Justin Simmons next to him and be an immediate replacement option for Kareem Jackson. 

    If Denver doesn't look at safety early, there are still other options. Baylor's Jalen Pitre has mainly been a nickel corner, but he projects better as a safety that can drop down into the nickel in the NFL. Verone McKinley III is another option with the versatility to play multiple spots. 

    A lot will depend on the development of Sterns, but some options fit in this class. 

    The Takeaway

    The Broncos are in a great position to fill what roster holes they have, even if they trade away assets to procure a veteran quarterback. There's a good amount of talent in this class because the pandemic opened the door for more players to return. 

    2021 had the smallest draft class in recent years with less than 800 prospects included, when typically it goes beyond 1,200. However, the 2022 draft class will likely exceed that. 

    Paton has had a promising first draft class that has helped Denver get to where it is now. However, whether the Broncos trade for a veteran quarterback or not, the GM needs to bring home another good class to help this team get over the hump and become a true threat in the AFC West once again. 

