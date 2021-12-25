The Broncos have many roster needs. Fortunately, the 2022 NFL draft class features deep talent at those positions of need.

The Denver Broncos still have a chance at the playoffs, but it's a long shot. Not only does Denver have to win out, but it would need multiple teams to lose at least two games.

Playing meaningful games in December is great, but this team still has some missing pieces in order to make a serious playoff run. Of course, the most significant piece is a quarterback, but the Broncos also have questions on the offensive line, at edge rusher, and even cornerback with some impending free agents.

As the season is coming to a close, the NFL draft process is about to get underway. However, before getting into the thick of it, this is an excellent time to look at how the top-10 at each position is shaping up because there's a good amount of talent in the class, and the Broncos have a chance to land multiple prospects with five picks in the top-100.

It's worth remembering that there's still a long row left to hoe in the pre-draft process from scouting bowl games, to the NFL Scouting Combine, to even film study. Those stops on the pre-draft trail can bring about a lot of changes with these rankings.

Also, some underclassmen on the list may decide to return to college for next season instead of declaring for the draft. Without further ado, here are my early top-10 prospects at each position for the 2022 draft.

Quarterback

Quarterback School Current Round Grade Matt Corral Mississippi Late Round 1 Sam Howell North Carolina Middle Round 2 Desmond Ridder Cincinnati Late Round 2 Carson Strong Nevada Late Round 2 Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh Early Round 3 Malik Willis Liberty Middle Round 3 Tanner McKee Stanford Late Round 3 Bailey Zappe Western Kentucky Round 4 Kaleb Eleby Western Michigan Round 4 Brennan Armstrong Virginia Round 4

Analysis: The quarterback position can use the most help during the draft process, with Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder, among others, set to partake in the Senior Bowl. Each quarterback has plenty of questions about his game, but Matt Corral currently sits at the top of the class because he has all the tools needed to succeed in the NFL.

While Sam Howell has concerns with his play this year, he seems to be the safest option early in this class. If you have the talent around him, as Denver would, he could be a good NFL quarterback.

Some will notice Pickett being ranked lower on my board than many others have him and it revolves around his rumored 8-1/4-inch hands, which would be the third-smallest hands over the last 37 years spanning over 600 quarterbacks to enter the NFL.

Kaleb Eleby, Brennan Armstrong, and Bailey Zappe are those late Day 2, early Day 3 options worth taking a shot on. There is solid depth in this class, but it lacks top-end talent with multiple quarterbacks returning to school.

Running Back

Player School Current Round Grade Kenneth Walker III Michigan State Early Round 2 Isaiah Spiller Texas A&M Middle Round 2 Breece Hall Iowa State Middle Round 2 Kyren Williams Notre Dame Middle Round 2 Zach Charbonnet UCLA Late Round 2 James Cook Georgia Early Round 3 Brian Robinson Jr Alabama Middle Round 3 Zamir White Georgia Late Round 3 Jerrion Ealy Mississippi Round 4 Hassan Haskins Michigan Round 4

Analysis: After trading up for Javonte Williams, even with Melvin Gordon being a 2022 free agent, it's doubtful the Broncos draft a running back early. However, GM George Paton came from Minnesota, which used a third-round pick on Alexander Mattison two years after drafting Dalvin Cook. So while it's doubtful Denver drafts a running back, it's a possibility.

Of the running backs in the top-10 currently, either of Georgia's running backs would make sense for the Broncos, especially James Cook with his pass-catching ability. Outside of them, the depth at the position goes beyond these 10 the Broncos could also look into.

Wide Receiver

Player School Current Round Grade Treylon Burks Arkansas Middle Round 1 Garrett Wilson Ohio State Middle Round 1 Jameson Williams Alabama Late Round 1 Chris Olave Ohio State Early Round 2 Drake London USC Late Round 2 Jahan Dotson Penn State Late Round 2 David Bell Purdue Late Round 2 Jalen Tolbert South Alabama Early Round 3 Wan'Dale Robinson Kentucky Early Round 3 Alec Pierce Cincinnati Early Round 3

Analysis: After extending Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick and having Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, it seems unlikely the Broncos use a high asset on a wide receiver. The team could look to add another receiver with good speed, but looking somewhere Day 3 for added speed would make the most sense.

These top receivers are good prospects, but they all seem to be set to hear their names called earlier than Denver is probably looking to go for the position.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Tight End

Player School Current Round Grade Jalen Wydermyer Texas A&M Middle Round 2 Trey McBride Colorado State Early Round 3 Jeremy Ruckert Ohio State Early Round 3 Charlie Kolar Iowa State Round 4 Cole Turner Nevada Round 4 Isaiah Likely Coastal Carolina Round 4 Cade Otton Washington Round 5 Sam LaPorta Iowa Round 5 Jahleel Billingsley Alabama Round 5 Dalton Kincaid Utah Round 5

Analysis: There has been some speculation that Noah Fant or Albert Okwuegbunam could be involved in a potential trade for a veteran quarterback, and if that happens, the Broncos could be in the market for another tight end. However, even if they don't, the Broncos could do with finding a more reliable blocking tight end.

Someone like Iowa State's Charlie Kolar has shown his prowess as a blocker and can leak out and be a solid receiving option. One good thing about blocking tight ends is that there are plenty of options in this class that you can find throughout the draft.

Offensive Tackle

Player School Current Round Grade Evan Neal Alabama Early Round 1 Trevor Penning Northern Iowa Early Round 1 Ikem Ekwonu North Carolina State Early Round 1 Nicholas Petite-Frere Ohio State Middle Round 1 Charlie Cross Mississippi State Late Round 1 Bernhard Raimann Central Michigan Early Round 2 Daniel Faalele Minnesota Middle Round 2 Max Mitchell Louisiana Middle Round 2 Abraham Lucas Washington State Middle Round 2 Braxton Jones Southern Utah Late Round 2

Analysis: Denver can use help on the offensive line, both at tackle and inside. The tackle class is pretty good and has plenty to offer up for the Broncos. While it seems unlikely Denver gets a chance at Evan Neal, the top dog at the moment, any of the top-5 or 6 could be a huge get

Trevor Penning is one of my favorites because he has such a well-rounded skill-set, and Ikem Ekwonu has inside-outside versatility and has that mean streak you like to see. But, if they pass on the top-5 or 6, there are some depth options.

Daniel Faalele is still growing as a football player and is a monster at 6-foot-8 and 375 pounds. He can move people and is a solid athlete for his size, which saw him land on Bruce Feldman's freak list entering the season. There are even options after the top-10 that could be of interest to the Broncos.

Interior O-Line

Player School Current Round Grade Tyler Linderbaum Iowa Middle Round 1 Kenyon Green Texas A&M Middle Round 1 Darian Kinnard Kentucky Late Round 1 Jamaree Slayer Georgia Late Round 1 Zion Johnson Boston College Early round 2 Sean Rhyan UCLA Middle Round 2 Dylan Parham Memphis Middle Round 2 Thayer Munford Ohio State Late Round 2 Cole Strange Chattanooga Early Round 3 Alec Lindstrom Boston College Middle Round 3

Analysis: Quinn Meinerz has been performing, but Dalton Risner and Lloyd Cushenberry III have inconsistencies. With Netane Muti not quite being ready, Denver's interior could use more competition and even improve the depth. Multiple players in the top-10 make sense for the Broncos at the moment, but a potential scheme change could change that up.

Another significant factor is how early the Broncos will be willing to dip into the interior class. If the Broncos were to take one early and have more of an outside zone rushing scheme, Tyler Linderbaum would be an excellent get. Darian Kinnard, Jamaree Slayer, and Thayer Munford will be the names to watch if the Broncos stick with a power-heavy blocking scheme.

Dylan Parham and Cole Strange are two under-the-radar guys, with the latter being that small-school riser on the interior offensive line. However, Strange can make a name for himself at the Senior Bowl, similar to Meinerz this past year.

Interior D-Line

Player School Current Round Grade Jordan Davis Georgia Middle Round 1 DeMarvin Leal Texas A&M Middle Round 1 Perrion Winfrey Oklahoma Late Round 1 Travis Jones UConn Late Round 1 Devonte Wyatt Georgia Early Round 2 Phidarian Mathis Alabama Middle Round 2 Colby Wooden Auburn Late Round 2 Tyler Davis Clemson Late Round 2 Zachary Carter Florida Early Round 3 Haskell Garrett Ohio State Early Round 3

Analysis: The defensive line for the Broncos has been a disappointment, with Dre'Mont Jones the only one providing consistency. The Broncos need some help, and there are some solid options earlier in the class. Denver could even look to upgrade over nose tackle Mike Purcell, but the question is when to do that because of the positional value.

Jordan Davis would be that upgrade, but as a potential top-20 pick, is that the suitable investment for a prospect that might not play 50% of the snaps? UCONN's Travis Jones can also be that upgrade and could be had a little later where the value is a little more reasonable.

Adding more help for Denver's bigger defensive ends, Devonte Wyatt gets overshadowed with the other talent, like Davis, on that Bulldog's defensive line. Haskell Garrett a little later could be a good pickup, even though he has had a down year compared to last season. The depth of the 2022 defensive line class is solid, but it'd be best to get a guy here earlier than later.

Edge Rusher

Player School Current Round Grade Aidan Hutchinson Michigan Early Round 1 Kayvon Thibodeaux Oregon Early Round 1 David Ojabo Michigan Early Round 1 Trevon Walker Georgia Middle Round 1 George Karlaftis Purdue Middle Round 1 Cameron Thomas San Diego State Late Round 1 Myjai Sanders Cincinnati Early round 2 Jermaine Johnson Florida State Early Round 2 Logan Hall Houston Middle Round 2 Drake Jackson USC Middle Round 2

Analysis: If you are a team needing some edge help, this is the year to get it and Denver falls into that category. This draft class is ridiculous, with multiple first-round grades at the moment. There is a chance the top-4 or 5 edges are off the board by the time the Broncos pick in Round 1, but any of them would be a great pickup.

Cameron Thomas is flying under the radar at the moment after having a great season, and he could find himself as a top-20 pick if he has an excellent finish to the draft process. Denver needs to be careful as some of these edges aren't the best run defenders. If the Broncos take one of them, it would need its coaching staff ready to improve that area of their game.

Off-Ball Linebacker

Player School Current Round Grade Devin Lloyd Utah Early Round 1 Nakobe Dean Georgia Middle Round 1 Christian Harris Alabama Middle Round 2 Brandon Smith Penn State Middle Round 2 Darrian Beavers Cincinnati Middle Round 2 Chad Muma Wyoming Late Round 2 Channing Tindall Georgia Late Round 2 Damone Clark LSU Late Round 2 Jack Campbell Iowa Early Round 3 Quay Walker Georgia Middle Round 3

Analysis: The Broncos have found some promise at the position down so many linebackers. Baron Browning has played great football, and Jonas Griffith had an excellent first start. However, Denver could be looking for help with Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell, and Kenny Young, all set to be free agents.

Drafting an off-ball linebacker early is also a questionable move based on positional value. Devin Lloyd and Nakobe Dean are excellent prospects, but there's good depth in the class which eliminates the necessity of taking one early. That's especially true with often much the second linebacker is off the field for nickel and dime packages.

Quay Walker, Jack Campbell, and Damone Clark are all later options that are good prospects that can fit with what the Broncos need next to Browning from now on.

Cornerback

Player School Current Round Grade Andrew Booth Jr Clemson Early Round 1 Derek Stingley Jr LSU Early Round 1 Ahmad Gardner Cincinnati Middle Round 1 Roger McCreary Auburn Late Round 1 Trent McDuffie Washington Early Round 2 Kaiir Elam Florida Middle Round 2 Mykael Wright Oregon Middle Round 2 Tariq Woolen UTSA Late Round 2 Derion Kendrick Georgia Late Round 2 Martin Emerson Mississippi State Early Round 3

Ronald Darby and Patrick Surtain II are looking like a great corner duo for the next few years, but Denver can use depth. Adding to that need isn't just how often the Broncos use three corners, but Kyle Fuller and Bryce Callahan are both pending free agents.

Trent McDuffie is a versatile defensive back that can do multiple roles in the secondary, and that versatility is a significant boost for his value. Tariq Woolen would be a huge get for the Broncos if they want more speed at the position. He isn't just fast, but is smooth and has the quickness that can see him be effective in the slot and on the boundary.

Safety

Player School Current Round Grade Kyle Hamilton Notre Dame Early Round 1 Daxton Hill Michigan Late Round 1 Lewis Cine Georgia Middle Round 2 Jordan Battle Alabama Late Round 2 Jaquan Brisker Penn State Early Round 3 Brandon Joseph Northwestern Middle Round 3 Jalen Pitre Baylor Middle Round 3 Jalen Catalon Arkansas Late Round 3 Bryan Cook Cincinnati Round 4 Verone McKinley III Oregon Round 4

Kyle Hamilton is likely a top-5 pick and well out of range for the Broncos. However, Daxton Hill, who can come down and play the slot, is probably the better candidate for the secondary. Hill, a favorite of MHH's Nick Kendell, could thrive with Justin Simmons next to him and be an immediate replacement option for Kareem Jackson.

If Denver doesn't look at safety early, there are still other options. Baylor's Jalen Pitre has mainly been a nickel corner, but he projects better as a safety that can drop down into the nickel in the NFL. Verone McKinley III is another option with the versatility to play multiple spots.

A lot will depend on the development of Sterns, but some options fit in this class.

The Takeaway

The Broncos are in a great position to fill what roster holes they have, even if they trade away assets to procure a veteran quarterback. There's a good amount of talent in this class because the pandemic opened the door for more players to return.

2021 had the smallest draft class in recent years with less than 800 prospects included, when typically it goes beyond 1,200. However, the 2022 draft class will likely exceed that.

Paton has had a promising first draft class that has helped Denver get to where it is now. However, whether the Broncos trade for a veteran quarterback or not, the GM needs to bring home another good class to help this team get over the hump and become a true threat in the AFC West once again.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!