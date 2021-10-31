Broncos' Top-6 Draft Options to Solve RT Problems for Good

The Broncos have struggled to find a right tackle for years and it's past time the team looks early in the NFL draft.

There's been a void over the years at the right tackle position for the Denver Broncos. It has been a rotating door, figuratively and literally, as the Broncos have consistently swung and missed on different right tackles, from undrafted no-names to free-agent whiffs.

So, while quarterback is the most important position, right tackle has arguably been a thorn in this team's side for much longer. The Broncos have to find a solution at right tackle and they can't keep ignoring the problem or making lateral moves in hopes it improves.

It's been a position long ignored in the NFL draft, and that has to change. With the 2022 draft coming up, the Broncos need to be doing a lot of work on what is a strong offensive tackle class.

Here are six options to monitor for the Broncos.

Evan Neal | Alabama

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Neal is a big tackle that checks in at 6-foot-6 and at least 350 pounds. There is no question about the power he brings to the position as he can straight up move defenders. He plays consistently with good pad level and sound technique from top to bottom — for the most part.

At his size, it isn't surprising there are concerns about his lateral agility and movement skills, but he isn't terrible by any means. Neal needs to play with more bend and control in his game, and when he does, he's outstanding. His overall skills are, too, but he lacks consistency and he needs to display that over what remains of Alabama's season.

Charles Cross | Mississippi State

Being a long and athletic tackle and playing good football in the SEC will boost your draft value. Such has it been for Cross. Some draftniks opened the possibility of him being the top tackle in the 2022 class, even with his concerns. Cross is still developing his body and growing as a player, but there are already so many traits to love in his game.

The biggest issue with Cross isn't entirely his fault, and that is his lack of exposure as a run blocker. He has played nearly 1,300 snaps in his career, but only 257 of which have come as a run blocker. Needing to bulk up some already and with limited exposure, there will be questions as to whether he can handle the NFL running game.

Ikem Ekwonu | North Carolina State

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The length for Ekwonu will play a large part in where he ends up in the NFL. However, what he has shown as a tackle in college has been outstanding, with many traits NFL teams covet. It's easy to enjoy scouting him with a motor that never stops and the desired attitude to finish that one can appreciate in a prospect.

Rumors abound about his height and length, which could see him moved inside to guard in the NFL. As for his play, Ekwonwu can be overly aggressive and lean into contact, which opens him up to counters. Since last year, he has made huge strides in his technique but can still use more refinement and control.

Jaxson Kirkland | Washington

Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Kirkland is another athletic option in the draft who uses his athleticism and control to win. The technique he displays is good, and he has the right attitude as a blocker in both pass protection and the run game. He is one of the more athletic tackles in the class with a great foundation in his techniques heading into the NFL.

There is a concern about whether he weighs over 300 pounds which leads to some issues in the run game. While his strength and power aren't inadequate, he could use time in the weight room to become more of a people mover on the ground, especially when defenders drop their anchor. Kirkland is a good prospect that seems to be on the safer side in this class because of where he is, but there doesn't seem a whole lot of room left before he reaches his ceiling.

Zion Nelson | Miami

Getty

Nelson is a clean mover and has excellent agility. When he attacks the second level, he climbs with smooth and fluid movements and hits his landmarks well. There are no questions about size, length, or athleticism for the NFL, but there are about his strength and power.

Nelson has to spend time in the weight room to get stronger, especially at the point of attack. He doesn't have the strongest hands, which sees defenders break his grip with relative ease. A consistent narrow base makes the strength and power issues even more prominent and that has to be coached out of him. With where his strengths are, he will be constrained to an outside zone scheme.

Trevor Penning | Northern Iowa

When it comes to mauling in the run game, Penning is a monster, and he drives to finish his blocks. He has plenty of strength and power, especially in his hands, but is also a good athlete. His size is outstanding with a great build on the frame, which leaves no doubt he looks the part of an NFL offensive tackle.

The level of competition Penning faces will be a longstanding concern as Northern Iowa doesn't face opponents that are considered to be much of a challenge. He pretty consistently dominates his level of competition, though. However, he does show issues with his balance. On top of that, he can use work to refine his technique and improve the hand placement on his engagement punches.

