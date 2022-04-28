Finding Broncos: Bryan Cook | S | Cincinnati

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 206 pounds

Arms: 31-7/8 inches

Hands: 8-1/2 inches

Stats

Pros

Has good size and strength to be a quality defender.

Willing to bring the heat as a tackler.

Has good ball production.

Plenty of ability to drop into the slot or even the boundary.

Not afraid to get involved.

Good eyes to find the ball carrier through the trash.

Stays square and balanced.

Smooth with his change of direction.

Does a consistently good job reading the quarterback.

Quick to trigger downhill.

Passes off in zone coverage smoothly.

Balanced tackling technique and drives through the ball carrier.

Quick to blow up runs to the outside.

Quick processor of route combinations.

Former corner, and you can see it on tape.

Has good body control.

Cons

Doesn't have the best anticipation in coverage.

Reactive athleticism is lacking.

Not exactly quick in coverage.

Doesn't have the best long speed.

Needs to be rebuilt technically when attacking against the run.

Punch is slow and lacks power.

Struggles sustaining route leverage.

Can get crossed by shifty receivers.

Can be baited by quarterbacks.

Ball skills lack consistency.

No experience as a blitzer.

Dealing with an injury during the draft process that needs to be cleared.

Former corner still learning the nuances of being a safety.

Overview

Bryan Cook has risen during the draft cycle with good ball skills and versatility in coverage. However, it wasn't until the 2021 season before Cook was on the field consistently with just under 650 snaps his first three years before registering 900 snaps. With little opportunity to show what he could do, 2021 showed the potential of Cook.

While there are concerns in coverage, most of them can be corrected with technical improvements or experience. As a rookie, Cook can contribute on special teams and depth safety while he grows as a player. In addition, there is plenty of versatility with Cook that can help get him on the field on defense as a rookie.

Fit with Broncos

With his versatility, Cook can be a good fit for what the Broncos are looking for. He can provide value as a depth safety while contributing on special teams as a rookie. Denver needs special teams' help, where Cook would have the most impact right away.

On defense, he fits the scheme and would add more depth to compete with Caden Sterns and Kareem Jackson. Jackson was brought back on a one-year deal, so for the 2023 season, Denver could look at Sterns and Cook for the number two and three safety. There are similarities in playstyle and weaknesses to Kareem Jackson, making him a good replacement option.

Grade: Mid Round 5

Where he Goes: Round 3/Round 4

