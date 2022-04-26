Finding Broncos: Isaiah Likely | TE | Coastal Carolina

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 240 pounds

240 pounds Arms: 31-7/8 inches

31-7/8 inches Hands: 10 inches

Combine Results

Vertical Jump: 36 inches

36 inches 20 Yard Shuttle: 4.57 seconds

Pro Day Results:

40 Yard Dash: 4.8 seconds

Stats

Pros

High volume and productivity player that led college football tight ends with 12 touchdowns in 2021

Athleticism is a plus, though not elite.

Enormous hands that swallow the football with ease

Smooth feet into his breaks

Slippery enough to create tons of yard after the catch opportunities

Long speed for days, including a 99-yard touchdown reception with room to spare

Route running is a plus due to receiver background

Adjusts incredibly well to the deep ball

Effort as a blocker is there, especially at the second level

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Physicality at the point of attack is lacking.

Blocking technique needs refinement at the line of scrimmage

Play strength and aggressiveness are questions

Some routes get rounded off, especially towards the sidelines

Understanding of zone coverage needs to expand

More urgency is needed

Overview

A former three-star recruit at the wide receiver position turned into a freaky athletic tight end, Isaiah Likely has a lot of tools to like as he transitions to the next level of football. With massive upside as a move tight end that can stretch the field with a sneaky quick second gear, Likely is an easy day 2 prospect.

Coastal Carolina did a great job of utilizing his versatility across the formation, seeing him in-line as both a blocker and receiving option, splitting out wide or running from the slot, and as a blocker out of the backfield. His best fit at the next level will likely be as an F- tight end in a zone-heavy blocking scheme that doesn't task his blocking ability at the point of attack but gets him into winnable situations at the second level.

Likely has the requisite athleticism to win as a vertical threat in today's NFL, with the nuance and subtleties as a route runner to create separation over the intermediate areas of the field. While there is a ton of refinement that needs to be had in the technical areas of playing the position, there is a solid baseline of tools to work with to work him in a rotation early, with enough upside to be an average level starter after a couple of years of development.

Fit with Broncos

With the Broncos needing another tight end to add to the room, Likely makes sense from a roster need and schematic fit. Though Denver may be looking for an upgrade in the immediate future, Likely could rotate with Albert Okweugbunam early in his career as he develops his technical aspects fully. His transition from a wide receiver to tight end was eye-opening, and it didn't take him all that long to become a quality threat in the Coastal Carolina passing attack.

This would be a no-brainer decision if Denver managed to find Likely available with their 96th overall selection.

Grade: Round 3

Where he Goes: Top-75

Follow Lance on Twitter @SandersonMHH.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!