3 Trendy LBs in the 2021 NFL Draft Broncos Must Avoid

Broncos 2021 Draft: 3 Bad Linebacker Fits

They might be trendy names but the Broncos would be wise to avoid these prospects in the 2021 NFL draft.
When it comes to the Denver Broncos' linebacker position, they have struggled to find a standout player. Vic Fangio’s scheme asks a lot of its linebackers. 

The Broncos need to find the right guy to fit the scheme and there is a good number that do just that in this year’s NFL draft. There are only a few who don’t really fit in with the Broncos, though not only because of the scheme.

In the video above, I dig into three linebacker prospects whose draft stock might have some clout but aren’t a match for the Broncos. Denver needs to get some linebacker help and the good news is, a lot of the players in this year’s draft, are really good fits in multiple ways.

Here's the list of three but keep in mind that I deep-dive on why the Broncos need to avoid this trio in the video above. 

  1. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame
  2. Pete Werner, Ohio State
  3. Merlin Robertson, Arizona State

Smart, athletic, three-down linebackers are rare in the NFL, with many having just one or two of those traits. You can get by with two-down guys when you have the right two paired together.

With Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell, the Broncos did alright with the output from their linebacker corps, but there is room, and need, for a lot more there. This is why it continues to remain a need for the Broncos. 

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio reacts in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 37-12.TODAY Sports
