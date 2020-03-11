Wyoming LB Logan Wilson Could be Climbing up Broncos' Board After Impressive Pro Day Showing

Laramie, Wyo. — The Denver Broncos, along with 21 other NFL teams, deployed scouts to the University of Wyoming campus on Tuesday to observe the pro day performance of talented linebacker Logan Wilson.

Wilson is a Wyoming local from Casper, who’s one of two former Cowboys to be named a three-time team captain for the team. A fan-favorite in his community, Wilson was given the nickname 'The Governor' by locals and fans.

Wilson was a 2019 Pro Football Focus First Team All-American, and one of six finalists for the Butkus Award, which recognizes the country’s best linebacker.

Beginning in his red-shirt freshman year, Wilson would go on to start every game of his collegiate career, amassing 52 consecutive starts. With the 2019 season in the books, he leaves the college ranks with 409 total tackles, seven sacks, 10 interceptions, 14 passes defended and two touchdowns.

Earlier this year, Wilson participated in both the NFL Combine, and Reese’s Senior Bowl, which created a momentous buzz among the pro scouting community.

Scouting Report

Wilson’s style of play demonstrates that he’s an exceptional athlete. Measuring in at 6-foot-2, 236-pounds, he has the versatility to play linebacker (SAM or MIKE) and defensive back (cornerback/safety). While he didn’t run a 40-yard dash on Tuesday, he ran it in 4.63 seconds a couple of weeks ago at the Combine.

Wilson’s a three-down linebacker that possesses the strength to stop the run, and agility to defend receivers. His natural instincts to lower his pad level and wrap up around the legs of the ball-carrier make him a highly coveted prospect in this year’s draft class.

On Tuesday, multiple Broncos' scouts observed Wilson’s ability to demonstrate lower body explosion with smooth lateral hip movement during multiple drills. A combination of strength and speed allows him to cover the tight end position and get to the line of scrimmage in the run defense.

The Broncos are currently in the market for a linebacker with the ability to defend AFC West divisional tight ends Travis Kelce (Chiefs) and Hunter Henry (Chargers). Wilson’s innate style of play screams that he’d solve a position of need that has plagued the Broncos' passing defense for years.

Wyoming head coach Craig Bole was in attendance for the pro day and was asked if he was surprised with Wilson’s impressive numbers at the Combine.

“Not really," Bole said. "I talked to a couple of organizations because he had good tape. He’s able to play out in space and he’s smart. It was important that he run well, and the fact that he ran the time that he did moved his stock up.”

When asked how many teams have contacted him about Wilson, Bole said, “A lot. That just comes with the territory. They’re doing the due diligence and homework that’s usually an indication that a guy’s moving up. They’re digging a little bit more, to make sure they find the right guy.”

What it Means

Although the Broncos sent multiple scouts to the Wyoming pro day, it’s extremely evident that the market will be very competitive because Wilson’s value is rising. The Broncos currently have three third-round draft picks and could get significant value by drafting Wilson.

His reputation, leadership and athleticism suggest that Wilson matches the profile of the Broncos' most recent draft classes, which has prioritized intangible characteristics including high-character, high-football IQ leaders with a passion and dedication for the game.

