Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Wyoming LB Logan Wilson Could be Climbing up Broncos' Board After Impressive Pro Day Showing

LukePatterson

Laramie, Wyo. — The Denver Broncos, along with 21 other NFL teams, deployed scouts to the University of Wyoming campus on Tuesday to observe the pro day performance of talented linebacker Logan Wilson.

Wilson is a Wyoming local from Casper, who’s one of two former Cowboys to be named a three-time team captain for the team. A fan-favorite in his community, Wilson was given the nickname 'The Governor' by locals and fans. 

Wilson was a 2019 Pro Football Focus First Team All-American, and one of six finalists for the Butkus Award, which recognizes the country’s best linebacker.

Beginning in his red-shirt freshman year, Wilson would go on to start every game of his collegiate career, amassing 52 consecutive starts. With the 2019 season in the books, he leaves the college ranks with 409 total tackles, seven sacks, 10 interceptions, 14 passes defended and two touchdowns. 

Earlier this year, Wilson participated in both the NFL Combine, and Reese’s Senior Bowl, which created a momentous buzz among the pro scouting community.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Scouting Report

Wilson’s style of play demonstrates that he’s an exceptional athlete. Measuring in at 6-foot-2, 236-pounds, he has the versatility to play linebacker (SAM or MIKE) and defensive back (cornerback/safety). While he didn’t run a 40-yard dash on Tuesday, he ran it in 4.63 seconds a couple of weeks ago at the Combine. 

Wilson’s a three-down linebacker that possesses the strength to stop the run, and agility to defend receivers. His natural instincts to lower his pad level and wrap up around the legs of the ball-carrier make him a highly coveted prospect in this year’s draft class.

On Tuesday, multiple Broncos' scouts observed Wilson’s ability to demonstrate lower body explosion with smooth lateral hip movement during multiple drills. A combination of strength and speed allows him to cover the tight end position and get to the line of scrimmage in the run defense. 

The Broncos are currently in the market for a linebacker with the ability to defend AFC West divisional tight ends Travis Kelce (Chiefs) and Hunter Henry (Chargers). Wilson’s innate style of play screams that he’d solve a position of need that has plagued the Broncos' passing defense for years.

Wyoming head coach Craig Bole was in attendance for the pro day and was asked if he was surprised with Wilson’s impressive numbers at the Combine. 

“Not really," Bole said. "I talked to a couple of organizations because he had good tape. He’s able to play out in space and he’s smart. It was important that he run well, and the fact that he ran the time that he did moved his stock up.” 

When asked how many teams have contacted him about Wilson, Bole said, “A lot. That just comes with the territory. They’re doing the due diligence and homework that’s usually an indication that a guy’s moving up. They’re digging a little bit more, to make sure they find the right guy.”

What it Means

Although the Broncos sent multiple scouts to the Wyoming pro day, it’s extremely evident that the market will be very competitive because Wilson’s value is rising. The Broncos currently have three third-round draft picks and could get significant value by drafting Wilson. 

His reputation, leadership and athleticism suggest that Wilson matches the profile of the Broncos' most recent draft classes, which has prioritized intangible characteristics including high-character, high-football IQ leaders with a passion and dedication for the game. 

Follow Luke on Twitter @LukePattersonLP and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (4)
Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

I really like him and his game. I thought he would end up as a top 100 player on my board, but just missed and landed at 108.

No. 1-4
smilinassassin
smilinassassin

Strong work getting boots on the ground in Laradise Luke! Wilson grew up a Broncos fan. I’m sure he wouldn’t mind playing down I-25 from his home.

BeGoodBroncos
BeGoodBroncos

Good read

I must've been on my old glasses because I thought he ran 4.83. Didn't understand the hype because Jewel can already do that. :)

I know 10 yard split is more important. 1.54 vs 1.63 Sorry Josey, not hating just saying :)

hdrider
hdrider

Lived in Laramie for a few years........2 of my kids graduated from UW....why wouldn't I love it if they could snag him in the 3rd round

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Realistic Top-15 Mock Draft has Broncos Missing on Top WRs

Based on what we're hearing here at Mile High Huddle, we lay out a realistic top-15 mock draft and the prospect the Broncos land with isn't necessarily the trendiest pick.

Erick Trickel

by

BeGoodBroncos

Broncos' Acquisition of Gary Zimmerman in '93 Should Give Elway Confidence to Trade for OT Trent Williams Today

Once upon a time, the Broncos traded to acquire an aging Pro Bowl left tackle and it paid Super Bowl dividends. Could John Elway look to recreate the past with the Trent Williams situation?

KeithCummings

by

Broncofan4real

Chris Harris, Jr. Reacts Strongly to Broncos' Bouye Trade, Invites Chiefs to 'Call his People'

Chris Harris, Jr. let the Broncos know how he feels about the team's blockbuster trade to acquire CB A.J. Bouye from the Jaguars, sending a not-so-subtle message to one of his team's biggest rivals.

Chad Jensen

by

6Pack

Here's why a Sophomore Slump is Extremely Unlikely for Broncos' QB Drew Lock

Drew Lock is entering year two in the NFL and there's plenty of evidence to suggest he's poised for breakout campaign.

LukePatterson

by

Pmanningsir1

Butterfly Effect: How Broncos Could be Affected by Outside Roster Decisions | AFC West

There's always a free-agent butterfly effect. How could the AFC West's roster decisions affect the Broncos' free-agency plan?

BobMorris

by

Jman75

Free-Agent CB De'Vante Bausby Confirms Broncos Have Been in Contact With his Agent

It sounds like the Broncos really do want De'Vante Bausby back in the fold, even if it's not on a restricted free-agent tender.

Chad Jensen

by

broncobuckeyenomad

5 Free-Agents who Can Fit Fangio's Scheme & Serve as Broncos' No. 3 Safety

The Broncos could be on the hunt for a replacement to Will Parks. What does the free-agent market offer? There are a handful of viable scheme fits.

Erick Trickel

by

Jefffrey55

Report: Broncos Interested in Cowboys' WR Amari Cooper if he Hits Open Market

The Broncos are reportedly monitoring the Amari Cooper situation in Dallas with a close eye.

Chad Jensen

by

BattleCupcakes

Report: Broncos Poised to 'Spend Big' in Free Agency

Are the Broncos going to be big-time players in the free-agent market later this month? A new report sheds light.

Chad Jensen

by

Steve Atwater 27

Broncos' Potential Free-Agent Frenzy has One Fly in the Ointment

The Broncos will be armed with a legit free-agency war chest. But there is a wet blanket thrown on what could be a free-agent frenzy in Denver.

Chad Jensen

by

MarkLewis