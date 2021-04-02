3 Homegrown Players Broncos are Looking at in 2021 NFL Draft Revealed

Don't be surprised if the Broncos look to their own backyard to fill some roster depth needs in the 2021 NFL draft.

The 2021 NFL draft is rapidly approaching, and the Denver Broncos will be looking to add depth to their roster in the later rounds. The Broncos might not have to look too far as they have several options in their very own backyard.

If history has taught us anything, it's that this team has struck gold with a handful of local talent in the draft and in the college free-agent market post-draft. Most notably, Shaquil Barrett and Phillip Lindsey have been procured through local means, both of whom went on on to succeed for Denver at the next level.

Who could it be this year? Here are a few options the team should look into.

Mustafa Johnson | DE | Colorado Buffaloes

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson is a 6-foot-2, 290-pound defensive end with loads of talent. He possesses good athleticism and lateral movement to be a disruptive pass rusher. He has deceptive moves to defeat offensive linemen, creating havoc in the running game.

Johnson joined the Buffs his sophomore year as a junior college transfer in the 2018 season. He would make an immediate impact tallying 7.5 sacks and 17 tackles for a loss in 12 games. His draft stock would soar, as some thought he was destined to become a first-round draft pick.

Unfortunately, he would deal with a nagging ankle injury his junior season, which forced his production to take a dip the following year. He would still show flashes, though, and even have a three-sack game against Nebraska.

Johnson still has some development to do to round out his game, but with a defensive mind like Broncos D-line coach Bill Kollar, he would have the best chance to reach his potential. Johnson could be a steal in the later rounds if the Broncos decide to take a chance on him.

Warren Jackson | WR | Colorado State

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson is a big-bodied wide receiver possessing tremendous size at 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds. He has the ideal length to help with his massive catch radius. He is a nightmare to cover in the red zone and excels at 50/50 balls, and back-shoulder fades.

Jackson opted out of the 2020 season after receiving the news of its initial cancellation. He hauled in 77 receptions for 1,119 yards and eight touchdowns the previous year, averaging 14.5 yards a catch.

Even though Jackson is a towering receiver, he will need to hit the weight room and put on some additional weight to help fill out his frame, as he is not known for his speed and struggles to get separation from defensive backs.

If he can pack on some muscle and gain much-needed strength, it should help him defeat press-coverage, get past his defender, and haul in the catch at a height the defensive back cannot reach, making him an excellent red-zone target at the next level.

Nate Landman | ILB | Colorado Buffaloes

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Landman is a Boulder fan favorite coming out of the University of Colorado. He checks in at 6-foot-3, 236 pounds and can be found in almost every defensive play. Landman has a nose for the ball and an extremely high football IQ.

His senior season saw him named as a semi-finalist for the Butkus Award given annually to the nation's best linebacker, highlighted by his performance against San Diego State, where Landman recorded 10 tackles and three sacks against the Aztecs.

The main drawback to Landman's game is his lack of athleticism to be a true three-down linebacker. His lack of lateral agility will give him trouble covering athletically gifted tight ends.

These drawbacks will make him more suited to fit in a backup or special teams role. This would not be a bad thing, as the Broncos are in dire need of a player of his caliber.

Denver would welcome Landman's excellent tackling, high football IQ, and leadership qualities which could propel him to being a captain on special teams.

Bottom Line

As the Broncos look to add talent for the upcoming season, it is important to look at building depth on the roster and not just focus on the starting lineup. Having good depth allows the team to groom players for the future and fill roster holes in a pinch as the Broncos continuously found themselves in the next-man-up situation last season.

Depth helps a team avoid faltering when it runs into injuries and to continue on a roll in with a chance to win.

