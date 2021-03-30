Broncos Draft Fits: 3 Intriguing Running Backs to Watch

The Broncos need to add one running back in the 2021 NFL draft. Here are three to monitor.

The Denver Broncos' running back room will look very different by the start of the 2021 NFL season. Melvin Gordon returns on the last year of his deal after the Broncos moved on from Phillip Lindsay.

With all the turnover at the position, the team needs to look to the NFL draft class to find some help. Of course, that doesn’t mean targeting one early as the value of running backs in Round 1 is hard to justify unless a top talent really slides down the draft board.

The best bet and easiest way to maximize the value at the position is using a Day 3 pick on a player and adding after the draft as well via the college free-agent ranks.

There are some really good backs in this class and there are many who fall into that really good Day 3 category. In the video above, I break down two of those (early) Day 3 options. There is also one of the few Day 2 guys that would be a great pickup if he has a draft-day fall.

Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

Michael Carter, North Carolina

Trey Sermon, Ohio State

Denver is in a bad spot when it comes to the future of the position and needs to make moves to address it sooner rather than later. Royce Freeman, who has not lived up to expectations, is a free agent after this season.

The Broncos also have Le’Vante Bellamy, but he had four carries last season so it’s hard to count on him being something more than a depth option. Any of these three could hedge the team's bet at running back, a position with a high attrition rate each year.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!