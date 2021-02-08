Broncos Draft Fits: 3 Sleeper QBs to Consider

The Broncos could look to add one of the quarterbacks flying under the radar in the 2021 NFL draft class. There are three to monitor.

If one thing has been made clear since George Paton took over as GM, it's that the Denver Broncos are not entirely sold on Drew Lock. The Broncos have been linked to multiple veteran quarterbacks on the trading block and chatter has sprung up surrounding several prospects in the 2021 NFL draft class.

Despite that, the most likely outcome seems to be Denver pursuing a veteran behind Lock and grabbing another quarterback somewhere in the draft. Lock will be on a short leash in that scenario.

But make no mistake, the Broncos want to improve the position and have sent a message to Lock. So, what does the draft landscape look like?

Everyone in Broncos country should know about Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State's Justin Fields, BYU's Zach Wilson, North Dakota State's Trey Lance, and even Alabama's Mac Jones. However, after those five QBs, the class is lacking in depth and the 2022 class, at least right now, isn't shaping up to be great.

In the video above, I break down three of the under-the-radar QBs that could fit Denver in one way or another. To wit:

Peyton Ramsey, Northwestern Brady White, Memphis Davis Mills, Stanford

It's likely only one of these three actually hears his name called on draft day, meaning the other two would be developmental backup options to land after the draft. There are many question marks at quarterback for the Broncos right now and for all we know, the answers could come sooner rather than later if Denver trades for Deshaun Watson in the next month.

However, there are some potential hidden gems, mostly as developmental backup options that can likely be had after the draft to add more training camp competition. There is nothing wrong with adding to better the competition.

How would Ramsey, White, and/or Mills fit in Denver? Check out the video.

