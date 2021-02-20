HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Broncos Draft Fits: 3 Sleeper Edge Rushers

The edge rusher position is a bigger roster need than many realize. Three sleepers emerge whom the Broncos could target for great value in the 2021 NFL draft.
The Denver Broncos could have a huge need at edge rusher depending on what happens with Von Miller. Denver also has a decision to make with Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb in regards to his fifth-year option, which should be picked up unless the team surprises everyone. 

On top of those two big decisions, the Broncos also have to figure out what their future is when it comes to Malik Reed, who led the team in sacks in 2020 (eight) will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season. Reed had a good year, but his limitations really came through on tape. 

He's a good No. 3 edge but not an ideal starter the team can rely on. That leads to a lot of big decisions for first-time general manager George Paton and that's just one position. Thankfully, having a pretty strong draft class will really help Paton when it comes to making those decisions. 

In the video above, I break down three under-the-radar edge prospects Denver could target in the 2021 NFL draft. These are guys who would be rush linebackers for the Broncos' scheme. 

  1. Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma
  2. Malcolm Koonce, Buffalo
  3. Chauncey Gholston, Iowa

Limiting this list to only three was a bit difficult as there were plenty of sleeper edge rushers to note. While there really isn’t an edge that is really worth a top-10 pick, this class is loaded with Day 2 guys, and even late-round-one options if the Broncos were to trade down from No. 9 overall. 

That's where the meat of the edge class is, and with it being so strong in that range, there are plenty of prospects not garnering the proper attention they deserve.

