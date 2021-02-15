Broncos Draft Fits: 3 Defensive Linemen to Avoid

The Broncos need some help on the defensive line but these three NFL draft prospects have to be avoided.

There is a common thread in this Denver Broncos Draft Fits series — scheme fit. Teams always look to draft players that fit their current scheme.

There are plenty of outliers, largely because coaches think they can mold talented players to make them fit. Some of those players end up working out but far more end up on the NFL scrapheap.

There are also those players that are scheme versatile, and they tend to get scooped up earlier in the draft. Finding scheme fits for Vic Fangio's defense is actually rather easy.

As a defensive coordinator, he knows what to look, what fits, and even what style of players to prioritize. Every team looks to draft scheme fits and it has been that way since almost the dawn of time, and the Broncos are no different.

There are two spots open on the Broncos' defensive line (at least) and the team needs to avoid bad fits. In the video above, I lay out three such trenchmen for Denver to avoid on draft day and why.

Tyler Shelvin, LSU Darius Stills, West Virginia Tedarrell Slaton, Florida

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

On top of finding the scheme fit, teams have to find players that fit the role needed and certain other potential requirements. For example, since this is about the defensive line, if you're a one-gapping scheme, you don’t want a two-gapping lineman. If you're looking for an interior pass rusher, you don’t want a run defender.

If you are looking for a 4- or 5-technique, then you don’t want a pure 0/1-technique. It all matters on the defensive line and falls under the broader scope of scheme fits.

Denver has invested resources to help its defensive line, but could still use help with Shelby Harris and DeMarcus Walker both set to be unrestricted free agents, plus, there's a decision to make on Jurrell Casey. Getting Mike Purcell back from injury will give the Broncos a starting nose tackle, while Dre’Mont Jones has developed into a 5-tech starter, and DeShawn Williams and McTelvin Agim should be good depth next year.

But more help is needed with the future of Harris, Walker, and perhaps Casey up in the air.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!