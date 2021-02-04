Broncos' Draft Sleeper: North Texas WR Jaelon Darden

HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Search

North Texas WR Jaelon Darden is Top Draft Target No One is Talking About

This might be the best-kept secret in the 2021 NFL draft class.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Denver Broncos went all-in to surround Drew Lock with weapons in last year's NFL draft. The Broncos drafted wideouts Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler in back-to-back rounds, not to mention Lock's old teammate Albert Okwuegbunam in the fourth round. 

Jeudy offers Lock a precise route runner who could create separation in a phone booth, and with Hamler's blazing speed, he is always a threat to take it to the house. Okwuegbunam, or affectionately known as 'Albert O', is a legit red zone threat with top-end speed as a tight end but still needs some fine-tuning when it comes to his blocking and route running. 

Some would say the Broncos are set at their skill positions, but one name could take this offense to a new level.

Jaelon Darden. 

An explosive receiver out of North Texas, Darden might not be a household name, but he has the tools to become a weapon that strikes fear into every defensive and special teams coordinator around the NFL. He's relatively diminutive at 5-foot-9 and 174 pounds but packs a punch and can find the end zone on any given play. 

What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Darden has 4.3-second speed and the jukes to make any defender look silly. He tallied 74 catches for 1,190 yards and a staggering 19 touchdowns in his final season at North Texas.

Darden would give Denver two receivers that can take the top off of any defense when he and Hamler are on the field together, allowing Jeudy to terrorize defensive backs with his crisp routes in single coverage, Noah Fant to expose his mismatches against linebackers and safeties, and Courtland Sutton to dominate cornerbacks when it comes to 50/50 balls.

If the Broncos are lucky enough to have Darden still there in the fourth round, GM George Paton would be wise to jump at the opportunity to add him to the roster. Darden's explosiveness could help Denver compete with teams like Kansas City and Buffalo by creating a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Follow Kenneth on Twitter @KennethMHH and @MileHighHuddle.

North Texas WR Jaelon Darden.
Draft

Broncos' Draft Sleeper: North Texas WR Jaelon Darden

Drew Lock, Deshaun Watson, Zach Wilson
News

Broncos' Top QB Options in 2021 Ranked: Trade, Free Agency & Draft

Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) and linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) prior to the snap during the \2g\ against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.
Draft

Broncos Draft Fits: 3 Edge Rushers to Avoid

Texans QB Deshaun Watson
News

Report: Broncos Have Been 'Assured' Deshaun Watson Would Consider Denver as Landing Spot

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Draft

Broncos Draft Fits: 3 Cornerbacks to Avoid

Justin Simmons
News

Justin Simmons Provides Details on Surprising Phone Call Received from GM George Paton

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) following his touchdown carry in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
News

Predicting the Fate of Each Broncos Restricted Free Agent

Georgia Bulldogs center Lamont Gaillard (53) and offensive lineman Trey Hill (55) prepare for an offensive play against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Draft

Broncos Draft Fits: 5 IOL to Watch

Drew Lock, Von Miller
News

Ex-Broncos QB Proposes Crazy Denver Trade for Deshaun Watson