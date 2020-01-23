Broncos' Senior Bowl Takeaways: Day 2 | North & South Team

For most people in the scouting community and across the NFL as a whole, the week of practices leading up to each collegiate all-star game factors into the final draft grade for a prospect far more than the actual game itself.

Not that the game has no actual meaning or impact on the grade, but most scouts, general managers and decision-makers amongst front offices tend to leave after seeing how the prospects perform under the tutelage of NFL coaching staffs in a practice setting.

Reese's Senior Bowl, albeit the most prestigious of these scouting phenomena, is no different. The interview process, measurements, and practice sessions have a much larger impact on how a team views any certain player than how they perform in the actual game itself.

Day two of the practices leading up to Saturday's game featured a handful of repeat standouts on each roster, as well as continued a downward trend of a couple of players.

Who showed out most on the North and South squads? Here are my takeaways, starting with the North Team.

North Team

Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor: Mims had a nice second practice, showing his ability to shield off defenders as a vertical threat down the field. On one play, he recognized a slightly underthrown ball, shielded his defender with an arm-bar, and made a nice TD catch down the right sideline. His route running was on display as well, separating quickly on a quality out route.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Continuing his solid outing from the first day, Love once again showed off his natural arm talent. Love made several nice deep throws to the outside, including the aforementioned TD pass caught by Mims. However, there were some accuracy concerns over the middle of the field.

Michael Pittman, Jr., WR, USC: Pittman dominated one-on-ones on Wednesday, showing his big-play ability multiple times. Several onlookers noted his standout performance.

Bradlee Anae, Utah, LB: A utility piece, Anae really showed his chops as a pass rusher on day two. On one instance, he embarrassed OT Matt Peart with a nice rip move, showing really nice bend coming off the edge.

Joshua Uche, LB, Michigan: Uche has been impressive both as an edge rusher and as an off-ball linebacker. For the second day in a row, Uche got after the quarterback for what would have been a sack after a very quick first step.

Larrell Murchison, DL, N.C. State: Murchison had a day in one-on-ones, highlighting his ability to disrupt the pocket as an interior pass rusher. Murchison flashed a high-quality spin moved that resulted in a sack early in the session.

Shea Patterson, QB, Michigan: The struggles continued for the embattled Wolverine, as his accuracy was all over the place. However, he did drop a dime to Liberty WR Antonio Gandy-Golden that was dropped. His stock is hurting badly right now.

Hakeem Adeniji, OT, Kansas: Showing improved footwork, Adeniji had a nice day in the one-on-one periods. I question his lateral agility, but as a developmental prospect, he's improving his stock.

Jason Strowbridge, DL, North Carolina: Strowbridge has been constantly appearing in the opponent's backfield, and has appeared to be playing multiple positions on the defensive line. I thoroughly enjoyed his non-stop motor on the plays that I got to see.

Ben Bredeson, OL, Michigan: A player that has struggled at times holding up in one-on-one periods, Bredeson has shown to be a smart and tough player in double team situations. I'm intrigued to see him in the game, as he appears to be better suited with help surrounding him.

South Team

Kyle Duggar, S, Lenoir-Rhyne: A small-school player with big-play ability, Duggar flashed more often than most players from well known programs. Duggar looks to be able to play both in the box and in coverage, showing nice aggression against the run and a nice interception in one-on-ones.

Van Jefferson, WR, Florida: Continuing his strong performance from Day 1, Jefferson is showing to be one of the best all-around route running wideouts in Mobile. Again, Jefferson was creating separation at will, dominating any cornerback tasked with covering him.

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon: For the second straight day, Herbert showed that he is the best QB prospect in Mobile, and continues to take advantage of LSU QB Joe Burrow's absence. Can he do enough to warrant consideration for no. 1 overall, though?

Dane Jackson, CB, Pitt: It's been an up-and-down showing for Jackson, but his hip fluidity in coverage had scouts drooling on the second day. However, there are some whispers that he would be better off at safety at the next level.

Ben Bartch, OT, St. John's: The Senior Bowl is a great way for players from lower-level schools to get a chance to show out against higher-quality competition. Bartch, and his position change from TE to LT, has been able to hold his own in pass protection. He's a developmental prospect, but he's performed very well overall, especially on Day 2.

Terrell Lewis, LB, Alabama: A high-level pass rusher, Lewis showed his chops in a team drill by embarrassing the right tackle in front of him en route to a strip-sack. It was arguably the best pass rush snap I saw today.

Steven Montez, QB, Colorado: Montez was the QB Lewis stripped and he struggled on day two with erratic accuracy and inconsistencies reading the field. The strip-sack didn't help matters, but he's been drastically underperforming.

Collin Johnson, WR, Texas: Aside from Jefferson, Johnson might be showing the most fluid route runner at the Senior Bowl. He's had solid showings on both days for the South squad, and his ability to create separation over the middle of the field has been turning heads.

