Finding Broncos: Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 212

Arms: 32-1/4 inches

Hands: 9-1/2 inches

Combine Results

*Did not participate (medical)

Stats

Sports-Reference.com

Pros

Height/weight/speed prospect

Plays with good strength

Can be used to attack every level of the defense

Has good enough ball tracking

Is a good threat after the catch

Can create spacing for himself

Production was good & consistent

Can finish the catch when crowded

Will battle against physical corners

Does well selling vertical routes to open up underneath

Has quick hands to pluck the ball

Can make defenders miss after the catch

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Needs to maintain his focus at the catch point

Doesn’t always give full effort

Route-running does need to be cleaned up

Could use his size better to box out corners

Leans into his routes

Not very sudden out of his breaks

Overview

When it comes to Bryan Edwards, he offers up some versatility. His route running will need work, but for his size, it's pretty solid. He can work inside in the slot and cause some mismatches, but also work from the outside where his ability to get the ball really works.

Edwards offers up better after-the-catch ability than some may think, which adds to his versatility. This is a receiver flying under the radar because he may not be as flashy as other prospects at the position, but he has the traits to attack every level of the field.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 56 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 3

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.