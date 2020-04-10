Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Finding Broncos: Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 212

Arms: 32-1/4 inches

Hands: 9-1/2 inches

Combine Results

*Did not participate (medical)

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Height/weight/speed prospect
  • Plays with good strength
  • Can be used to attack every level of the defense
  • Has good enough ball tracking
  • Is a good threat after the catch
  • Can create spacing for himself
  • Production was good & consistent
  • Can finish the catch when crowded
  • Will battle against physical corners
  • Does well selling vertical routes to open up underneath
  • Has quick hands to pluck the ball
  • Can make defenders miss after the catch

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Needs to maintain his focus at the catch point
  • Doesn’t always give full effort
  • Route-running does need to be cleaned up
  • Could use his size better to box out corners
  • Leans into his routes
  • Not very sudden out of his breaks

Overview

When it comes to Bryan Edwards, he offers up some versatility. His route running will need work, but for his size, it's pretty solid. He can work inside in the slot and cause some mismatches, but also work from the outside where his ability to get the ball really works. 

Edwards offers up better after-the-catch ability than some may think, which adds to his versatility. This is a receiver flying under the radar because he may not be as flashy as other prospects at the position, but he has the traits to attack every level of the field.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above. 

Grade: No. 56 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 3

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments (1)
Brew77
Brew77

Hey Erick I just saw that Edwards just got the boot off his foot but I don’t believe is running yet. I see you have him as a third rounder because of the injury and having NO NFL medical on him and this close to the draft could he fall down the board? Foot injuries are tricky and can linger longer than other injuries is there a chance he could fall to the fifth or sixth round where some team might get a steal if he fully recovers?

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL.com's QB Rankings Missed Something Crucial About Broncos' Drew Lock

What are the takeaways from NFL.com's surprsing take on Drew Lock?

Chad Jensen

by

jammy4041

Denver Insider Hints at Broncos Potentially Making a Blockbuster Draft Day Trade

A new report has leaked some insight into the Broncos' intentions in rounds one and two of the draft.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

The Earlier Broncos Draft a WR, the Better; Here's why

Based on the success rates of NFL teams drafting wideouts dating back nine years, what message should Broncos' GM John Elway heed?

BobMorris

by

Orangesoda1

NFL Insider Sheds Conflicting Light on Broncos' WR Priorities in the Draft

What do the Broncos plan on doing at wide receiver when the NFL Draft rolls around later this month? A new report made Denver's intentions clear as mud.

Chad Jensen

by

Thundersvictorylap

Could Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons be Broncos' 'Curveball' Candidate Hinted at by NFL Insider?

If the Broncos indeed throw the mocksters a curveball on draft day, Isaiah Simmons would make for one heck of a pitch.

Luke Patterson

by

MileHighMystique

Kareem Jackson was Clued in on A.J. Bouye Trade Well Before Broncos Pulled the Trigger

The Broncos checked with an ex-teammate of A.J. Bouye before pulling the trigger on the trade with Jacksonville.

KeithCummings

by

Orangeforbreakfast

Another National Pundit Disrespects Broncos' QB Drew Lock

Drew Lock and Rodney Dangerfield can't get no respect.

Chad Jensen

by

SpokaneBronco

Five Darkhorse Prospects Few are Talking About for Broncos at Pick 15 Revealed

Here are a handful of names not many draftniks are talking about as less-likely, but still possible, selections at pick 15 for the Broncos.

Chad Jensen

by

Dick Hanky

MMQB's Latest 5-Round Mock Floods Broncos' Roster With Impact Players

The MMQB just released its latest mock and it's a doozy for the Broncos.

Chad Jensen

by

Jimrichard

Analyzing Broncos' GM John Elway's Draft Record in the First Round

With nine drafts under his belt, has John Elway hit on more picks than he's missed?

Chad Jensen

by

BleedOrange