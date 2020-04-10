Finding Broncos: Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 212
Arms: 32-1/4 inches
Hands: 9-1/2 inches
Combine Results
*Did not participate (medical)
Stats
Pros
- Height/weight/speed prospect
- Plays with good strength
- Can be used to attack every level of the defense
- Has good enough ball tracking
- Is a good threat after the catch
- Can create spacing for himself
- Production was good & consistent
- Can finish the catch when crowded
- Will battle against physical corners
- Does well selling vertical routes to open up underneath
- Has quick hands to pluck the ball
- Can make defenders miss after the catch
Cons
- Needs to maintain his focus at the catch point
- Doesn’t always give full effort
- Route-running does need to be cleaned up
- Could use his size better to box out corners
- Leans into his routes
- Not very sudden out of his breaks
Overview
When it comes to Bryan Edwards, he offers up some versatility. His route running will need work, but for his size, it's pretty solid. He can work inside in the slot and cause some mismatches, but also work from the outside where his ability to get the ball really works.
Edwards offers up better after-the-catch ability than some may think, which adds to his versatility. This is a receiver flying under the radar because he may not be as flashy as other prospects at the position, but he has the traits to attack every level of the field.
Fit with Broncos
*See video above.
Grade: No. 56 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 3
