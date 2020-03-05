Finding Broncos: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 198 pounds

Arms: 32-1/4 inches

Hands: 9-1/4 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.5 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 11

Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches

Broad Jump: 124 inches

Stats

Pros

Dangerous at all three levels and in all nine areas of the field

A threat with the ball in his hands

Really good catch radius

Body contortion is outstanding

Quick to gather for change of direction

Offers value as a returner

Will go pluck the ball out of the air

Great hops

Stronger than he looks, will break through tackles

Gliding runner

Will vary speed through his routes

Explodes out of his breaks

Defense killer with crossing routes

Aware of positioning on the field

Stacks corners in his back pocket

Outstanding vision with the ball

Receiver screen danger

Hard to gauge timing for corners to attack the catch point

Has god route running ability

Does a decent job selling fakes and double moves

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

A little slender for the NFL

Blocking is concerning

Benefited from the scheme at Oklahoma

Will need work to improve getting off of press coverage

Beat up on a lot of average college corners

Routes are solid, but can really be cleaned up and improved

Needs to gather quicker when entering breaks

Finer details of route running need to be installed

Overview

CeeDee Lamb is the best receiver in the draft (on my board) and the cons he has can all be coached up. Lamb is basically a freak of nature wide receiver and the skills he brings to the table can be put into any offense and work.

His ability to contort his body and make freakish catches easily translates to the NFL game. Normally, NFL comparisons aren’t my thing, but everyone I have spoken to puts Lamb as a combination of Mike Thomas and DeAndre Hopkins. That doesn’t mean Lamb will have the same career path as them, but the play-style is a mashup of theirs.

Fit with Broncos

Even though he doesn’t have great speed, Lamb can still attack every level of the field and offer up a lot after the catch. That is what makes him a very good fit for the Denver Broncos offense.

Lamb can be a No. 1 or 2 receiver and work well opposite Courtland Sutton. They both can go get those 50/50 balls, but Lamb brings more traits to complement Sutton and help open up spacing for Noah Fant as well.

Grade: Top-15

Where he Goes: Top -15

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.