Finding Broncos: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 198 pounds
Arms: 32-1/4 inches
Hands: 9-1/4 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.5 seconds
Bench Press (225 lbs): 11
Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches
Broad Jump: 124 inches
Stats
Pros
- Dangerous at all three levels and in all nine areas of the field
- A threat with the ball in his hands
- Really good catch radius
- Body contortion is outstanding
- Quick to gather for change of direction
- Offers value as a returner
- Will go pluck the ball out of the air
- Great hops
- Stronger than he looks, will break through tackles
- Gliding runner
- Will vary speed through his routes
- Explodes out of his breaks
- Defense killer with crossing routes
- Aware of positioning on the field
- Stacks corners in his back pocket
- Outstanding vision with the ball
- Receiver screen danger
- Hard to gauge timing for corners to attack the catch point
- Has god route running ability
- Does a decent job selling fakes and double moves
What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Cons
- A little slender for the NFL
- Blocking is concerning
- Benefited from the scheme at Oklahoma
- Will need work to improve getting off of press coverage
- Beat up on a lot of average college corners
- Routes are solid, but can really be cleaned up and improved
- Needs to gather quicker when entering breaks
- Finer details of route running need to be installed
Overview
CeeDee Lamb is the best receiver in the draft (on my board) and the cons he has can all be coached up. Lamb is basically a freak of nature wide receiver and the skills he brings to the table can be put into any offense and work.
His ability to contort his body and make freakish catches easily translates to the NFL game. Normally, NFL comparisons aren’t my thing, but everyone I have spoken to puts Lamb as a combination of Mike Thomas and DeAndre Hopkins. That doesn’t mean Lamb will have the same career path as them, but the play-style is a mashup of theirs.
Fit with Broncos
Even though he doesn’t have great speed, Lamb can still attack every level of the field and offer up a lot after the catch. That is what makes him a very good fit for the Denver Broncos offense.
Lamb can be a No. 1 or 2 receiver and work well opposite Courtland Sutton. They both can go get those 50/50 balls, but Lamb brings more traits to complement Sutton and help open up spacing for Noah Fant as well.
Grade: Top-15
Where he Goes: Top -15
Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.