Finding Broncos: Cesar Ruiz, IOL, Michigan | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 307

Arms: 33-1/8 inches

Hands: 11 inches

Combine Results

40: 5.08 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 28 reps

Vertical Jump: 33 inches

Broad Jump: 113 inches

3-Cone: 7.91 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.64 seconds

Pros

  • One of the quickest snappers-to-block position I have scouted
  • Has great bend & leverage through his sets
  • Feet are fantastic
  • Lateral agility is top-notch
  • Patient in waiting for defender instead of reacting instantly
  • His base is consistent with its width
  • Has a strong & stiff punch
  • Plays mean & will finish his blocks
  • Hand placement is on point
  • Uses great length to its max
  • Fluid mover
  • Climbs to the second level very well
  • Keeps tight to the line on pulls

Cons

  • Not as wide of a frame as desired
  • Anchor against bull rushers can use some work
  • Functional power is just ok & some problems do pop up
  • Could use more power to move anchored defensive line
  • Needs to accelerate into blocks on the move for added pop

Overview

While Cesar Ruiz's power isn’t outstanding, it is good enough for the NFL. He offers up versatility with the scheme due to the solid power, good technique, and the movement ability he has. 

Most of the cons that Ruiz has can all be improved with more time in the weight room. Ruiz can be a coach’s best friend because there isn’t a lot he has to learn. He has a good base in technique and is a smart football player, making him that dream player.

Fit with Broncos

The Broncos' biggest weak point on their offensive line is at center. At least, that is the belief internally. With Ruiz, Denver would have a day-one starter and an offensive line featuring Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Ruiz, Graham Glasgow, and Ja’Wuan James. 

Having a chance to solidify the center position for the next four years, provided Ruiz pans out, would be huge for the Broncos after having a new starting center in each of the last two years and likely in 2020 as well. Ruiz would also take some pressure off of the O-line coaching tandem of Mike Munchak and Chris Kuper because of how far along he is as a player with his technique.

Grade: No. 27 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Top-50

Letswin17
Letswin17

If he's there in the second round then that would be solid.

