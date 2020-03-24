Finding Broncos: Cesar Ruiz, IOL, Michigan | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 307

Arms: 33-1/8 inches

Hands: 11 inches

Combine Results

40: 5.08 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 28 reps

Vertical Jump: 33 inches

Broad Jump: 113 inches

3-Cone: 7.91 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.64 seconds

Pros

One of the quickest snappers-to-block position I have scouted

Has great bend & leverage through his sets

Feet are fantastic

Lateral agility is top-notch

Patient in waiting for defender instead of reacting instantly

His base is consistent with its width

Has a strong & stiff punch

Plays mean & will finish his blocks

Hand placement is on point

Uses great length to its max

Fluid mover

Climbs to the second level very well

Keeps tight to the line on pulls

Cons

Not as wide of a frame as desired

Anchor against bull rushers can use some work

Functional power is just ok & some problems do pop up

Could use more power to move anchored defensive line

Needs to accelerate into blocks on the move for added pop

Overview

While Cesar Ruiz's power isn’t outstanding, it is good enough for the NFL. He offers up versatility with the scheme due to the solid power, good technique, and the movement ability he has.

Most of the cons that Ruiz has can all be improved with more time in the weight room. Ruiz can be a coach’s best friend because there isn’t a lot he has to learn. He has a good base in technique and is a smart football player, making him that dream player.

Fit with Broncos

The Broncos' biggest weak point on their offensive line is at center. At least, that is the belief internally. With Ruiz, Denver would have a day-one starter and an offensive line featuring Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Ruiz, Graham Glasgow, and Ja’Wuan James.

Having a chance to solidify the center position for the next four years, provided Ruiz pans out, would be huge for the Broncos after having a new starting center in each of the last two years and likely in 2020 as well. Ruiz would also take some pressure off of the O-line coaching tandem of Mike Munchak and Chris Kuper because of how far along he is as a player with his technique.

Grade: No. 27 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Top-50