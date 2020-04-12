Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Finding Broncos: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 238

Arms: 32-1/2 inches

Hands: 9-7/8 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.42 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 19 reps

Vertical Jump: 40.5 inches

Broad Jump: 126 inches

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Plenty of size & great athlete
  • Elite special teams play
  • Uses his size very well
  • Works his way back to the ball
  • Nasty demeanor as a blocker
  • Elite catch radius
  • Fights back against physical corners
  • Does well getting contested catches
  • Can get higher than most corners highest point

What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Limited after the catch
  • Not very sudden
  • Routes need work
  • For as physical as he is, press can shut him down
  • Lacks the ability to separate at the last moment
  • Hands aren’t always ready
  • Technique as a catcher is wonky
  • Balance isn’t there
  • Doesn’t always stack corners

Overview

The big question with Chase Claypool is where do you play him? Is he a tight end in the NFL, or is he a receiver? The best way to use him might be in the same way the Raiders have used Darren Waller. 

Claypool has the athletic and size traits to really cause problems for defenses, but he is going to need those traits developed. He might be limited in his role for the offense as a rookie, but he has the upside.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above. 

Grade: No. 60 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 3

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos Insider Hints at Potential Blockbuster Draft Day Trade

Is GM John Elway looking to maneuver early on draft day?

Chad Jensen

by

Rideordiedbfan

NFL.com's QB Rankings Missed Something Crucial About Broncos' Drew Lock

What are the takeaways from NFL.com's surprsing take on Drew Lock?

Chad Jensen

by

Gmancan03

Could Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons be Broncos' 'Curveball' Candidate Hinted at by NFL Insider?

If the Broncos indeed throw the mocksters a curveball on draft day, Isaiah Simmons would make for one heck of a pitch.

Luke Patterson

by

Hawaii808

Another National Pundit Disrespects Broncos' QB Drew Lock

Drew Lock and Rodney Dangerfield can't get no respect.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

First-Round Draft Record of Broncos' GM John Elway has More Hits than Misses

John Elway's record on day one of the draft isn't perfect but it's better than many think.

Chad Jensen

by

BleedOrange

The Ultimate Argument for why Broncos Need to Land WR Henry Ruggs III in Draft

The Broncos need Henry Ruggs III. Here's why he makes perfect sense.

Nick Kendell

by

Sinceiwasalilboy

The Earlier Broncos Draft a WR, the Better; Here's why

Based on the success rates of NFL teams drafting wideouts dating back nine years, what message should Broncos' GM John Elway heed?

BobMorris

by

Orangesoda1

Finding Broncos: Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Finding Broncos scouts the 2020 NFL Draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Devin Duvernay and how would he fit in Denver?

Erick Trickel

by

Orangesoda1

NFL Insider Sheds Conflicting Light on Broncos' WR Priorities in the Draft

What do the Broncos plan on doing at wide receiver when the NFL Draft rolls around later this month? A new report made Denver's intentions clear as mud.

Chad Jensen

by

Thundersvictorylap

Kareem Jackson was Clued in on A.J. Bouye Trade Well Before Broncos Pulled the Trigger

The Broncos checked with an ex-teammate of A.J. Bouye before pulling the trigger on the trade with Jacksonville.

KeithCummings

by

ghmartin5683