Finding Broncos: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 238
Arms: 32-1/2 inches
Hands: 9-7/8 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.42 seconds
Bench Press (225 lbs): 19 reps
Vertical Jump: 40.5 inches
Broad Jump: 126 inches
Stats
Pros
- Plenty of size & great athlete
- Elite special teams play
- Uses his size very well
- Works his way back to the ball
- Nasty demeanor as a blocker
- Elite catch radius
- Fights back against physical corners
- Does well getting contested catches
- Can get higher than most corners highest point
What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Cons
- Limited after the catch
- Not very sudden
- Routes need work
- For as physical as he is, press can shut him down
- Lacks the ability to separate at the last moment
- Hands aren’t always ready
- Technique as a catcher is wonky
- Balance isn’t there
- Doesn’t always stack corners
Overview
The big question with Chase Claypool is where do you play him? Is he a tight end in the NFL, or is he a receiver? The best way to use him might be in the same way the Raiders have used Darren Waller.
Claypool has the athletic and size traits to really cause problems for defenses, but he is going to need those traits developed. He might be limited in his role for the offense as a rookie, but he has the upside.
Fit with Broncos
*See video above.
Grade: No. 60 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 3
Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.