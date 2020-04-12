Finding Broncos: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 238

Arms: 32-1/2 inches

Hands: 9-7/8 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.42 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 19 reps

Vertical Jump: 40.5 inches

Broad Jump: 126 inches

Stats

Sports-Reference.com

Pros

Plenty of size & great athlete

Elite special teams play

Uses his size very well

Works his way back to the ball

Nasty demeanor as a blocker

Elite catch radius

Fights back against physical corners

Does well getting contested catches

Can get higher than most corners highest point

What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Limited after the catch

Not very sudden

Routes need work

For as physical as he is, press can shut him down

Lacks the ability to separate at the last moment

Hands aren’t always ready

Technique as a catcher is wonky

Balance isn’t there

Doesn’t always stack corners

Overview

The big question with Chase Claypool is where do you play him? Is he a tight end in the NFL, or is he a receiver? The best way to use him might be in the same way the Raiders have used Darren Waller.

Claypool has the athletic and size traits to really cause problems for defenses, but he is going to need those traits developed. He might be limited in his role for the offense as a rookie, but he has the upside.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 60 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 3

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.