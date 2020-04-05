Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Finding Broncos: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 207

Arms: 29 inches

Hands: 9-5/8 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.6 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 15 reps

Vertical Jump: 39.5 inches

Broad Jump: 123 inches

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • No concerns about ball security
  • Three-down RB with kick return ability as well
  • Crisp route runner
  • Major threat after the catch
  • High rate of first down or touchdown carries in 2019
  • Has great bend & balance as a runner
  • Can make tacklers miss in a tight space
  • Squares up into contact
  • Elite cut-and-go ability
  • Gathers quickly into cuts
  • Will alter his speed to catch LBs sleeping
  • Has multiple moves in his arsenal to make people miss
  • Vision is elite
  • Instant burst & quickness

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Has a limited catch radius
  • Is a bit undersized for between-the-tackle duties
  • Lacks the long speed
  • Did get a boost from LSU's high usage of RPOs 
  • Lacking power
  • Doesn’t have great speed on outside runs
  • Can get better as a pass protector

Overview

A personal favorite of mine in the draft class, Clyde Edwards-Helaire can do a lot for an offense with everything that he brings to the table. There are some areas that can’t be fixed, like his catch radius, and that is because of his size. 

Even so, CEH can run, catch, and block making him extremely versatile for an offense. He also offers up the potential to be a returner for a team. While he isn’t Darren Sproles, CEH could be looking at that type of role with an NFL team.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 30 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos' Likely Cost of Trading into Top-10 to Land Henry Ruggs III Revealed

If the Broncos really have their heart set on Henry Ruggs III, what would it actually cost to get from pick 15 to the top-10 in the draft?

BobMorris

by

CUBuffinTX

Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb Picked by Broncos in SI's Latest Mock

Another day, another national mock with the Broncos taking a wide receiver.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

MMQB Mock Draft Predicts Broncos Make Bold First-Round Trade to Land a LB

Sitting with the No. 15 overall pick, is it possible the Broncos could make a draft day trade? The MMQB foresees just that.

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555

Eye-Opening Stat Revealed Showing one Crucial Difference Between RBs Melvin Gordon & Phillip Lindsay

The Broncos wanted to get better on third down and this one stat shows the stark difference between Melvin Gordon's and Phillip Lindsay's production on the money down.

Chad Jensen

by

Jman75

John Elway's Message to Phillip Lindsay on an Extension Takes on New Tonality

In the wake of the $16M contract the Broncos gave Melvin Gordon, John Elway revealed the team's thought process on giving Phillip Lindsay an extension.

Chad Jensen

by

Arctic Bronco

Broncos' Post-Free Agency 7-Round Mock Draft | Version 4.0

With the Broncos' free-agent class hauled in, it's time to reveal how it impacts April's draft.

Erick Trickel

by

dabomb

Coach Fangio Provides Update on Broncos' QB Drew Lock's Offseason

Thanks to the wonders of modern technology, Broncos fans received an update on Drew Lock amid a veritable nation-wide lockdown.

KeithCummings

by

Gmancan03

Drew Lock Shares Peyton Manning's Advice to him During League-Wide Lockdown

Drew Lock's offseason plans have been interrupted by the viral pandemic that has shut down American life. But the young signal-caller is still getting advice from the Sheriff on how best to roll with the punches.

KeithCummings

by

broncobuckeyenomad

Phillip Lindsay Dismisses Notion of him Seeking Trade from Broncos

Phillip Lindsay got out in front of any conspiracy theories that he wants out of Denver.

Chad Jensen

by

ac64

Shelby Harris Reveals What he's Looking Forward to Most in Playing With Jurrell Casey

Shelby Harris is back in Denver on a one-year deal and he's relishing the opportunity to play with Jurrell Casey on the defensive line. Here's why.

Chad Jensen

by

Scrappy Bill