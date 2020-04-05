Finding Broncos: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 5-foot-7
Weight: 207
Arms: 29 inches
Hands: 9-5/8 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.6 seconds
Bench Press (225 lbs): 15 reps
Vertical Jump: 39.5 inches
Broad Jump: 123 inches
Stats
Pros
- No concerns about ball security
- Three-down RB with kick return ability as well
- Crisp route runner
- Major threat after the catch
- High rate of first down or touchdown carries in 2019
- Has great bend & balance as a runner
- Can make tacklers miss in a tight space
- Squares up into contact
- Elite cut-and-go ability
- Gathers quickly into cuts
- Will alter his speed to catch LBs sleeping
- Has multiple moves in his arsenal to make people miss
- Vision is elite
- Instant burst & quickness
Cons
- Has a limited catch radius
- Is a bit undersized for between-the-tackle duties
- Lacks the long speed
- Did get a boost from LSU's high usage of RPOs
- Lacking power
- Doesn’t have great speed on outside runs
- Can get better as a pass protector
Overview
A personal favorite of mine in the draft class, Clyde Edwards-Helaire can do a lot for an offense with everything that he brings to the table. There are some areas that can’t be fixed, like his catch radius, and that is because of his size.
Even so, CEH can run, catch, and block making him extremely versatile for an offense. He also offers up the potential to be a returner for a team. While he isn’t Darren Sproles, CEH could be looking at that type of role with an NFL team.
Fit with Broncos
Grade: No. 30 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 2
