Finding Broncos: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 207

Arms: 29 inches

Hands: 9-5/8 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.6 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 15 reps

Vertical Jump: 39.5 inches

Broad Jump: 123 inches

Stats

Pros

No concerns about ball security

Three-down RB with kick return ability as well

Crisp route runner

Major threat after the catch

High rate of first down or touchdown carries in 2019

Has great bend & balance as a runner

Can make tacklers miss in a tight space

Squares up into contact

Elite cut-and-go ability

Gathers quickly into cuts

Will alter his speed to catch LBs sleeping

Has multiple moves in his arsenal to make people miss

Vision is elite

Instant burst & quickness

Cons

Has a limited catch radius

Is a bit undersized for between-the-tackle duties

Lacks the long speed

Did get a boost from LSU's high usage of RPOs

Lacking power

Doesn’t have great speed on outside runs

Can get better as a pass protector

Overview

A personal favorite of mine in the draft class, Clyde Edwards-Helaire can do a lot for an offense with everything that he brings to the table. There are some areas that can’t be fixed, like his catch radius, and that is because of his size.

Even so, CEH can run, catch, and block making him extremely versatile for an offense. He also offers up the potential to be a returner for a team. While he isn’t Darren Sproles, CEH could be looking at that type of role with an NFL team.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 30 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

