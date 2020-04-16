Finding Broncos: Collin Johnson, WR, Texas | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-6 (98th percentile)
Weight: 222 (90th)
Arms: 31-3/4 inches (42nd)
Hands: 9 inches (20th)
Combine Results
Bench Press (225 lbs): 17 reps
Stats
Pros
- Great size
- NFL bloodlines
- Uses his size as a blocker
- Physical through his routes
- Hands know how to beat press coverage
- Easy high-point catcher
- Can make the excellent highlight catches
- Has the hands to pluck throws out of air
- Secures the ball quickly
- Uses his length really well
- Traits to excel in red-zone
- Knows how to maximize route leverage
Cons
- Doesn’t offer up much after the catch
- Could use his size even more
- Leggy release
- Lacks short-area suddenness
- Gears down in breaks & deep tracking
- Struggles to sink into his breaks
- No speed variation in his routes
- Top speed is limited
- Doesn’t have the burst for last-second catch space
- Lacks route-running to get separation
Overview
Collin Johnson is a bigger receiver, but he does have decent movement skills for the NFL. His route running is in need of a lot of work, but his size leads to a lot of issues and limitations there.
Due to his size, Johnson is going to be limited to a boundary role and being that 50/50 jump-ball receiver. There is a little more upside to Johnson and what he can bring to the NFL team, but as enticing that size is, it is equally concerning. Bigger receivers tend to have major route running issues, but if he can fully weaponize his size, he can have a lasting NFL career.
Fit with Broncos
*See video above.
Grade: No. 82 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 3
