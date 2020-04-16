Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Finding Broncos: Collin Johnson, WR, Texas | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-6 (98th percentile)

Weight: 222 (90th)

Arms: 31-3/4 inches (42nd)

Hands: 9 inches (20th)

Combine Results

Bench Press (225 lbs): 17 reps

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Great size
  • NFL bloodlines
  • Uses his size as a blocker
  • Physical through his routes
  • Hands know how to beat press coverage
  • Easy high-point catcher
  • Can make the excellent highlight catches
  • Has the hands to pluck throws out of air
  • Secures the ball quickly
  • Uses his length really well
  • Traits to excel in red-zone
  • Knows how to maximize route leverage

What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Doesn’t offer up much after the catch
  • Could use his size even more
  • Leggy release
  • Lacks short-area suddenness
  • Gears down in breaks & deep tracking
  • Struggles to sink into his breaks
  • No speed variation in his routes
  • Top speed is limited
  • Doesn’t have the burst for last-second catch space
  • Lacks route-running to get separation

Overview

Collin Johnson is a bigger receiver, but he does have decent movement skills for the NFL. His route running is in need of a lot of work, but his size leads to a lot of issues and limitations there. 

Due to his size, Johnson is going to be limited to a boundary role and being that 50/50 jump-ball receiver. There is a little more upside to Johnson and what he can bring to the NFL team, but as enticing that size is, it is equally concerning. Bigger receivers tend to have major route running issues, but if he can fully weaponize his size, he can have a lasting NFL career.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 82 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 3

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons be Broncos' 'Curveball' Candidate Hinted at by Insider?

If Denver indeed throws the mocksters a curveball on draft day, Isaiah Simmons would make for one heck of a pitch.

Luke Patterson

by

Hardwork1

Demaryius Thomas Wants to Reunite with Broncos, Finish Career in Denver

Could the second most-prolific wide receiver in Broncos' history be reunited with the team that both drafted and cut him?

Chad Jensen

by

FTballFan

Report: Broncos Looking to Trade Up in First Round of Draft

The Broncos could be looking to make a blockbuster trade up the round-one draft board.

Chad Jensen

by

dabomb

Broncos Insider Hints at Potential Blockbuster Draft Day Trade

Is GM John Elway looking to maneuver early on draft day?

Chad Jensen

by

RickyBobby_0815

Broncos' 7-Round Mock Draft Based on New Rumors | Version 5.0

The Publisher/Editor of Mile High Huddle unveils his one and only seven-round Broncos mock draft of the year.

Chad Jensen

by

Broncotrueblue

Rumor Mill Roundup: Latest Buzz on the Broncos' Draft Intentions

The rumors are swirling out of Dove Valley with draft rapidly approaching. Which are smoke and which are fire?

Chad Jensen

by

RickyBobby_0815

A New Insider Report Makes Clear OT is Very Much on the Table for Broncos at Pick 15

The Broncos could really throw everyone a curveball and take an offensive tackle in the first round.

Chad Jensen

by

Letswin17

NFL.com's QB Rankings Missed Something Crucial About Broncos' Drew Lock

What are the takeaways from NFL.com's surprsing take on Drew Lock?

Chad Jensen

by

DRWard

Broncos Receive Short Shrift in MMQB's Pre-Draft Power Rankings

The national pundits aren't buying what the Broncos are selling.

Chad Jensen

by

Denverkewl

Analyzing Broncos' Big Darkhorse Roster Need Few are Talking About

The Broncos have several roster holes but there's one that isn't garnering enough focus in media and it could be remedied in the coming draft.

Nick Kendell

by

Chilly303