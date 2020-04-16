Finding Broncos: Collin Johnson, WR, Texas | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-6 (98th percentile)

Weight: 222 (90th)

Arms: 31-3/4 inches (42nd)

Hands: 9 inches (20th)

Combine Results

Bench Press (225 lbs): 17 reps

Stats

Pros

Great size

NFL bloodlines

Uses his size as a blocker

Physical through his routes

Hands know how to beat press coverage

Easy high-point catcher

Can make the excellent highlight catches

Has the hands to pluck throws out of air

Secures the ball quickly

Uses his length really well

Traits to excel in red-zone

Knows how to maximize route leverage

Cons

Doesn’t offer up much after the catch

Could use his size even more

Leggy release

Lacks short-area suddenness

Gears down in breaks & deep tracking

Struggles to sink into his breaks

No speed variation in his routes

Top speed is limited

Doesn’t have the burst for last-second catch space

Lacks route-running to get separation

Overview

Collin Johnson is a bigger receiver, but he does have decent movement skills for the NFL. His route running is in need of a lot of work, but his size leads to a lot of issues and limitations there.

Due to his size, Johnson is going to be limited to a boundary role and being that 50/50 jump-ball receiver. There is a little more upside to Johnson and what he can bring to the NFL team, but as enticing that size is, it is equally concerning. Bigger receivers tend to have major route running issues, but if he can fully weaponize his size, he can have a lasting NFL career.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 82 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 3

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.